Genocide Here, Genocide There, Genocide Everywhere?

What is Genocide? Who's doing it? Where is it happening? Why should you wonder? Should you be concerned? Is our country protecting us from it? All this and more tonight.

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Genocide #Trudeau

Sources resources and links:

Only a liberal could see this and not laugh, sorry not sorry… it’s like they truly hate women… Tom Quiggin @TomTSEC A woman is now defined as your "partner with eggs" according to the medical community.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Does this still apply? I think folks are trying to figure out what the difference is these days and how to define their beliefs into ever fragmenting party lines. Conservatism vs Liberalism : Fundamental Differences - Halifornian Encyclopedia

While the Canada we know and love heads into the abyss like a rocket sled on rails… our government has been rendered completely useless… to anyone. Least of all Canadians LILLEY UNLEASHED: Trudeau has made the House of Commons completely irrelevant Toronto Sun

The headline says it, you are not alone thinking Lord Farquat (Trudeau) is insane, Real Estate pins him for the destruction of the markets and his housing plan as insanity. This Justin Trudeau Video Is INSANE... The Simple Investor

In less than 1 minute the truth comes out about how dank and nasty Justin Trudeau is behind closed doors. This was only a short clip from an interview evisorating the fake that we all know Trudeau is. Canada Proud @WeAreCanProud Trudeau's former parliamentary secretary says that literlly EVERYTHING he does is about feeding his own ego.

When all else fails the Liberal party when backed into a corner pull the “Abortion is health care” card. This government is stuck on murdering babies. They claim my body my choice but give the most vulnerable no choice about being carved up for the purpose of virtue signalling. It’s not health care, it’s warfare against Canada so they can justify replacing our population and the cult of deviance defends the depravity. LILLEY UNLEASHED: Liberal party is desperate and using abortion issue as "wedge politics" Toronto Sun

How long will Canadians tolerate corruption over democracy? Trudeau knew, he lied repeatedly and it’s killing people at an exponentially escalating speed.Vesper @vesperdigital 𝐔𝐍𝐒𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐀𝐆𝐄 In 2019...The Macdonald Laurier Institute predicted surgically how China's interference in Canadian politics would unfold today!

Share Wayne’s Substack

This Bill is nothing more than Trudeau bribing at least 30 Liberal/NDP members of Parliament to give him “one more vote.” If you do not want to be paying lifetime pensions to corrupt criminals then it’s time to jack up the resistance. Nya Pfannerstill @NyaPfanner Are we naive? Bill C-65 - Changes to Canada’s Elections

Bill C-65

This is who benefits most from Bill C- 65. In fact these are the only people benefitting from this legislation. I ask you, do any of these corrupt criminals deserve you paying them a forever pension? Personally I think it’s nothing more than theft being legalized by the syndicate

Now to the main event

What is Genocide? Who's doing it? Where is it happening? Why should you wonder? Should you be concerned? Is our country protecting us from it?

Genocide

Genocide is violence that targets individuals because of their membership of a group and aims at the destruction of a people. Usually defined as a "national, ethnic, racial, or religious group." Share Wayne’s Substack

Now when you listen to Neil here you can fully understand the gravity of the situation our captured government has put you in. They want you dead and are using so many methods we can not even keep track anymore, Neil nails it again. Neil Oliver: It's Genocide Neil Oliver

Don’t believe how many of us are being murdered than tke a look at some of the numbers here from Dr Cory: Camus @newstart_2024 We’ve never seen dying at this rate: Dr Pierre Kory

Corroborating Dr Cory’s numbers is data analyst Ethical Skeptic: ☀ @EthicalSkeptic Correct, 165,120 excess deaths in 2023 according to TES's Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Mortality chart.

No, none of this is theory. The “Young Global Infiltrators” want Canada to expire. There has been a focussed effort to destroy Canadian birth rates as we hear from one of the infamous lawyer brothers, brother to Vive Frei Lion Advocacy @LionAdvocacy Not a conspiracy theory:

I get a lot of questions on the matter. I can’t judge anyone for leaving Canada anymore, no matter how hard I wish they would stay and fight I do not blame them for leaving. Fighting is all I have but people have families to protect and it’s getting dangerous in Canada so I thought I’d share an insight and give folks a place to start researching if they have not yet done so. Goodbye Canada - Get A Life Of Freedom, Health, And Tax Benefits | Travel & Explore Now Travel & Explore Now

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/