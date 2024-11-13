Happy For America - Terrified For Canada

It's worse than you think. The criminals running from Trump are not running for the border of Mexico... they are running for Canada. There is a legitimate possibility that Canada could literally be over by the time Trump takes office in January. I don’t know how but I fear it’s time to prepare to defend yourselves.

So this was a “Doozie” for sure with a ton of links and resources to share. In case you wonder why the published version is a little later today!

Just to set the tone… Brian Lilley: Justin Trudeau and his sycophants are the real threat to democracy.

It’s refreshing to see the Police “throw Trudeau under the bus” Police Expose Liberal Crime Record - Raquel Dancho

Meanwhile, some insane lobbyists are campaigning to put 200 RCMP on hte hill to protect parliamentarians from “Convoy People.” You can’t even make this sh*t up. Business Case: Re-establish the RCMP on Parliament Hill

Comedic relief given the developments, ie Trump winning the election. The illness is real, but you can get a prescription for Independence: Nicole Shanahan - Trump Derangement Syndrome TDS Commercial Ask your doctor about INDEPENDENCE - dlr213

Trump is not Canada’s friend, Canadian leaders have made this an impossibility. This is going to carry a heavy price tag. Trump Tells Canada What He REALLY Thinks About Trudeau. SAVAGE - Jasmin Laine

Globalists are already getting pissy but their threats are more like promises to Americans. NATO's Rutte on U.S. Policy Towards Ukraine

The brutal truth about the corruption Canada is deeply entrenched and holds serious responsibility for. You can bet your bottom dollar Trump knows… 🚨 WATCH: Jeffrey Sachs tells the cold, hard truth how the US and NATO provoked war in Ukraine in 4 minutes

It only takes a few seconds to fully understand why the world and America need a “Peace President.” @LearnwithDex - Joe Rogan Got Scared Over This Fact w/ Annie Jacobsen

Canada’s management parties are going to have some tidal waves of change to deal with, and are woefully unprepared… LILLEY UNLEASHED: Trump’s return will be a big challenge for Trudeau’s policies - Toronto Sun

A 5,000% increase in one day, the wave of humanity headed for the border will be nation destroying and it’s not the Mexican border. 'How to move to Canada' Google search spikes after Trump win - CTV News

You can bet a new, effective Border Czar there will turn Canada into a human refuse wasteland. Trump taps Tom Homan as border czar, Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador - Global News

Canada has officially been warned, but Trudeau’s mistress in this clip is clearly a clueless Meat Muppet Swamp Zombie: Not Inkless - DO NOT WORRY Trudeau's Melanie Joly has plan

This is the lady who shouted obscenities at Remembrance Day ceremonies. People like her make it easy to say #SendThemHome. Support the country you live in or go live in the country you support. Clearly she hates Canada, she should be “returned to sender” Leviathan - Hamas loyalist & lecturer at York University,

What time would you say it is in Canada according to the Islamic Doomsday Clock? What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian Happy for America, terrified for Canada.

Brian is politte, what he’s actually saying is “prepare for invasion” Trump's win and deportation promise will strain Canada's border and Trudeau just isn't ready. Toronto Sun

and don’t hold your breathe for an election… Brian Lilley - Is the Bloc about to bring down the Trudeau government? Don't count on it. Here is why.

Meanwhile, the economic destruction speeds ahead full steam The Economy in Canada is a F*cking disaster! Market Mania

Why do Canadians have to dodge foreign conflicts and islamist dominance signalling? Brian Lilley - Time to shutdown the hate protests taking over our streets and blocking all traffic.

He’s correct, clearly the terrorist protests must stop, but who can stop them at this point is the question? LILLEY UNLEASHED: Protests need to be shut down and stop glorifying Hamas leaders Toronto Sun

Canadians can expect more of: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man shot in his garage in Markham Toronto Sun

and more of this: 23 arrested following downtown shootout CityNews

and more of this too: Amsterdam Violence: How It Started? | Maccabi Israeli Fans | Dawn News English

and of course more foreign conflicts like this on our streets: Arrests continue in Brampton temple clash: New suspect in custody | Khalistan | India-Canada Business Standard

like this: How a protest at a Hindu temple spiraled into 2 days of violence CBC News

I think it prudent to hear what the MSM in India thinks, Shiv Aroor's Take: Canadian Police Continues To Bend Over For Khalistani Mobs | India Today

because it’s becoming an international issue Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Sikh Forum Protests Outside Canadian Embassy | NewsX

and this conflict is now on it’s way to log jamming our Judiciary: Lawyer Files Petition with Supreme Court of Canada Over Attack on Hindu Sabha Temple | NewsX NewsX Live

He’s right, but who exactly can, or will stop this, and how? LILLEY UNLEASHED: The chaos in Brampton has to stop Toronto Sun

If it’s not stopped, can Canadians defend themselves against the invaders? No: Viva Frei - @PragerU Subscribe Canadians Have No Right to Self-Defense

What happens if it is not stopped? Remember that Islamic Doomsday Clock? Take if from someone who knows what the other side of that looks like. It’s worse than any nightmare you could conjur. WhiskeyRomeo @MedakVetCanada The Muslim call to prayer has been the soundtrack of some of the most brutal atrocities in Human history

but have no fear, the UN is here! The “eco-terrorism” is desperate, so desperate they even invited ISIS to sit at the table this year to see how they can glean (extort) more $$$ out of the eco terror. They must be getting serious if ISIS has come in for reinforcement?‘Time is not on our side’: UN secretary general offers stern warning on climate change at COP29 CTV News

so In case you.re worried, the courts now say our domestic eco-terrorists can now go after other nations” … like however much do they want the world to hate Canada it does not seem to be enough… What a ruling by Ontario's top court could mean for the future of climate litigation

and of course the “Green Jesus’s” official line: “You’re not doing enough, give us more” COP29: What's at stake during 2024 climate conference in Azerbaijan? Global News

and to close out the video segments, a refresher going back 2 years to remind us all of the vapid ‘out loud’ abuse of Canadians by our “Tyrant in chief.” BREAKING UP WITH TRUDEAU! International Left and Right Agree: PM is a disaster Toronto Sun

Why remind us of Trudeau’s tyranny? Because they are not done yet, the next attack of our freedom and next round of bio warfare is upon us: BREAKING: Bird Flu Update - brett Hawes & Karen Kingston

