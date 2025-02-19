History VS Narratives, Engineering False Reality

Unusually so in Canada as President Trump exerts his command. Is it necessary?

It's getting worse than crazy when hockey fights whip nations into frenzies. Talk about ‘Bread & Circus” or in other words manufactured reality…

But, is the narrative as clear and accurate as Trump portrays? I don’t think so.

Does history support the politically charged “Narratives?” Again, I don’t think so.

What does even recent history show us when added to the context? Let’s look at one story in particular, a seemingly ‘old news’ story that is the real ‘root cause’ of Canada not being strong armed by another US administration saying '“do it or else…”

Canadian politicians are guilty of many things, including the influences of our politics coming from too many places, one of them America. Sticking with the aero industry, let’s remember the point in history where the USA decided Canada would be a threat if they were a nation capable of defending itself. Why does America ‘protect’ Canada? Because they forced us into accepting their deal. This Jet Was BETRAYED by Canada! - The Avro Arrow Nothing like foreign interference there… and thus NORAD was born, by extortion.

And here we are again, being forced into something the Americans want. They want. It’s always what the US wants, the US takes, now they want to control our arctic… (for our safety). Last I checked Canada wasn’t running around the planet starting wars. Trump’s ‘annexation’ rhetoric is not just a troll, or joke. They are serious about portraying Canada as a ‘bad neighbour, inept, incapable, dangerous even’ …. it sounds exactly like the way they fomented an invasion into Iraq based on lies. I remember well the ‘Weapons of mass destruction’ (that weren’t) narrative so they could justify their war.

The lack of US self awareness is insulting. For nearly 3/4 of the last century the US has leveraged colour revolutions to get whatever they covet, now they want Canada. The analogy of ‘Firefighter - Arsonist - Hero’ also fits… They get away with it because who’s going to stop them? Especially when we can’t even tell when Trump is exaggerating or less than truthful.

Now, some 14 US administrations later who have all used the ‘do it or else,’ we have the swamp cess pool in Canada. Our issues are extensions of their policy. They change their song and now they pretend like they are hero’s to save the planet? How can anyone in Canada seriously look at foreign influences to our own detriment without including America?

Sorry, I don’t hate Trump but I do hate the bullshit he’s engaging in while trying to ‘steamroll’ Canada based on false narratives.

Last but not least, I wanted to plant some seeds for some important upcoming discussions everyone will benefit from with Behavioural and Communications Expert David Charalambous starting with a myth: Myths of Behaviour 1 - To change one’s behavior, one must change their attitude. David will make us become exponentially better at dealing with narratives, psyops and deception so I look forward to some ongoing learning and valuable told. For more of his extensive resources go to: Reaching People

