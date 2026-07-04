Idiocracy Hostages

We know a lot of movies that seemed or appeared to be a prediction of things to come. The Matrix, The Simpsons, Hunger Games, Ready Player One, Soylent Green etc etc etc. Who knew Idiocracy and The Truman Show would be the ones we would most emulate?

We are by all metrics living in a hybrid of these two movies. With the help of a few real time examples, Chase Hughes and a few others we will compare notes on a few of the parallels. Does anyone think it’s just coincidence, or projection?

It’s as always, it’s a trigger zone here so buckle up my fellow hostages and crash test dummies!

Breaking News for What’s Up Canada:

When I say get out of the "kill box" my followers know I'm not just referring to the Cartel controlled "Big Box Stores" but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels.

The box stores who provide toxic waste in almost every product they sell and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems. That says more than anything I ever could about this company that exists to help individuals and families with great value and opportunities, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com and a real person from our team will reach out with the same mission, to help you get to the solutions you need!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Receipts & credits:

Berta Proud Dad - Canada Day Celebrations took place in Calgary

etaybeaton06 - Canada Day - Woodbine Ont

CTV News - ‘They don't know what's coming’: Carney announces Canada will join Eurovision song contest

Ryan Gerritsen - Leave it up to a Euro globalist to announce that Canada is joining a European song contest on Canada Day that cost Canadians $150 million dollars to enter.

Share Wayne’s Substack

govt.exe is corrupt - Holy shit. Mark Carney says Canadians have never imagined a more prosperous and unified country than the country we have today.

Caryma Sa’d - Did they have a muppet for a drill instructor? I’ve seen 13 year old Cadets do infinitely better.

W.H Grampa - 🚨 CANADA JUST CROSSED A RED LINE

Liam Out Loud - 10 Ways to Know Your Government Has Become Tyrannical:

Ten signs your country is turning totalitarian:

Nico Lagan - Mark Carney's Liberals Passed 21 Bills In 14 Weeks So That Canadians Would Never Know What Hit Them

Squirrelnutz - Islam’s Role in the Agenda Games

Why Citizen Vigilante is causing a global stir:

Share Wayne’s Substack

In case people wonder where the term 'false prophets' comes from, and I'm not referring to Regina... Rebel News - a local priest in Regina who is in total support of a mosque

Wall Street Apes - Muslim man in Regina, Canada says “I’m as much Canadian as you” to reporter

Unless this is for new Canadians, they truly think Canadians are retarded: Ryan Gerritsen - Times are so tough in Canada, mainstream media needs to inform people who are starving that cannibalism is bad for your health.

Rebel News Canada- B.C. homeowners told they're 'abusing the process' for asking what a sweeping Aboriginal title ruling means for their property

Redacted - BREAKING: The euthanasia lobby is blowing past every red line. First adults, then “mature minors,” now babies and children are openly on the table while the public is told this is mercy.

Canada’s euthanasia path, minors and babies controversy:

Share Wayne’s Substack

Canadian Political Watch - HAVE YOU CANCELLED YOUR SLAVE MADE CAR DEAL YET?

CTV News - New Sault-area convenience store has open doors but closed shelves

Matt Cart - Canada Is Headed for a Breaking Point

Rebel News - CRA records show temporary residents received $1.35 billion in child benefits over four years

Banana King - Mark Carney admits he became PM to help BROOKFIELD

The Disrespected Trucker - Whats wrong with our government in one video.

Jasmine Laine - A Decade of Lies: Canada's Dark History

Barcodes, implants and the surveillance future:

Share Wayne’s Substack

National Post - Why Canadian prime ministers never get turfed out after screwing up

Carl Vernon Talks - Here we go…

Shawn Ryan Show - Eisenhower Warned Us About These Elites 😳

Forgotten History - SPLC Indicted: Secretly Funding the Hate Groups It Fought

DOJ: SPLC secretly funded hate groups and staged false flags:

Promethian Updates - Trump Is Finishing 1776 — Why Mark Carney and the DSA Want Him Gone

Patrick Cc: - Everything Idiocracy Predicted That Came True

Why Idiocracy was never supposed to be seen:

Chase Hughes - It's Worse for YOU

Kristoff’s line, We accept the reality of the world:

Do we even want the truth?:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee