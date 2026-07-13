Some Things Never Change

As much as we would believe that our country has evolved since its inception.... you would be incorrect. From crooked elections and corruption, nothing has changed except for a few decades or a couple of generations in between when they all pretended we were a serious and legit country.

As more bubbles burst, as the sinking continues, my heart tells me those Canadians would have responded very differently had they actually known the truths we know today.

No nation could survive for long under they levels of Corruption, Invasion and abuse Canadians are enduring, and Canada as we knew it is almost gone. We see it in every ‘western nation.’

Why we imply consent to elite rule:

The New World Order ala 4th Reich doesn’t care if we know, we continue to imply our consent every time we play the politics and election games.

Buckle up folks it’s a rough road and no one in Canada’s Brave New World Order will be fixing it any time soon.

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

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Show notes and links:

National Post - What Canada was like in 1867

Society Unveiled - Radical LIBERALS Are OUTRAGED by Tamara Lich! | "She Should be in Jail!"

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UK community group - Giorgia Meloni speech will open your eye to what is happening all over Europe!

Julian Talks Canada - Canada ERUPTS As The Big 3 Automakers ALL Walk Away — And Carney Can't Stop It

Tajana Cekic - Record # of Canadians are fleeing and now 40% of manufacturers to do the same

Kerry Lynn - What are we breathing in? That we are eating in our food that grows in the earth? That can't be good

Rachael Thomas - The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is failing to meet affordability targets. In fact, Canada has the most expensive housing in the G7. But the Minister still thinks the Executives of this crown corp deserve lofty bonuses— to the tune of 31 million!

Jason James - Brookfield partnered with Concert Properties 15 days before Carney announced the condo bailout in Vancouver.

Angry Mortgage Podcast - GTA House Sales UP

IIan Portnoi - Why So Many Toronto Homes Are Getting SEIZED? (Real Listings)

Market Mania - Millionaires Are Losing Their Homes in Canada – $13.4 Billion GONE BAD!

Is your phone secure, Police spyware explained:

Spoke Media - The Spyware Ontario Police Don't Want the Public to Know About

Peter Thiel’s AI Tribunal Targets Journalists:

More Perfect Union - We Talked To A Former Surveillance Official. What He Told Us Will Shock You.

Have you heard of the new FBI tool called Infragard? - InfraGard I’m sure you all feel safer now right?!?!?!?!

Fusion centres protecting CEOs surveilling protesters:

Julian Dorey Clips - LEAKED Peter Thiel Conspiracy NOBODY Is Talking About | Julian Dorey

Integral Views - UN Agenda 2030: How Global Elites Override Democracy

How the UN Agenda Inverts Democracy:

How elites use policy and propaganda to set government priorities:

Join Restore Britain - RUPERT LOWE JUST SAID WHAT MILLIONS THINK

The UK Agenda - The BBC Tried To Trap Rupert Lowe – He Took Them Apart Without Even Breaking A Sweat

Tal Oran - Geert Wilders “A Mass Casualty Event Could Be About To Happen In Europe…”

A Broke Millionaire - From low trust society to no trust society - how to survive what's coming

Timcast IRL - VIGILANTES ARE RISING

La La Beats Music - Sol Umbra & Aurenza - Shadows Leaning

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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