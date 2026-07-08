Sanity Extinguished

Are we approaching extinction under the weight of madmen, corruption and insanity? I don’t even know where to start today. The overwhelming question my brain seems stuck on today is wondering if sanity has gone extinct, and if so then are we headed to extinction?

Most nights we unpack deep layers of insanity so as to try to understand what we’re dealing with... and today I’m out of understanding. In fact I’m pretty fed up and maybe reaching the end of the line here, for a few reasons I’m sure we will get into.

Do We Even Want the Truth?

Y’all know this is a trigger zone here so buckle up my fellow hostages and crash test dummies!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

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Show notes:

JayGen X er - CANADIAN REALITY CHECK 🇨🇦

Chase Hughes - 💥 The Scariest Line in Truman Show

Your phone models you more than people:

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Tajana Cekic - I hate communism with a passion !!!

Market Mania - 🚨 David Rosenberg predicts the Canadian dollar could collapse to just 62 cents USD.

The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Why Are Canadians Ashamed Of Their Own Country?

Market Mania - Canada's Decline Is Now Impossible to Ignore

Disturbing clip, Canadians living in tents, carparks and food banks:

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Crowder Bits - Mark Carney is wrong, yet again.

Matt Cart - The Small Things Driving Canadians Crazy

Society Unveiled - Canadian Immigrant is "Anti-Canada" Yet CAN'T EXPLAIN Why?!

Moose on the Loose - Carney Government Considering Legal Action Against Canadians Over Social Media Posts

Minority Report policing , pre-crime arrests explained:

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National Post - The state of Canada-U.S. relations as America turns 250

The Juice Media - Honest Government Ad | Palantir

A.R.C. - The 100 year history of ‘woke’ (in 15 minutes) | Paul Marshall

A.R.C. - "The next 50 years will be a story of mass extinction" – Ross Douthat's WARNING at ARC 2026

Mass extinction, habits at risk and what survives:

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More Perfect Union - We Uncovered The Master Plan That Peter Thiel Doesn't Want You To See

Yum - here’s the list of western companies moving ai workloads to chinese models:

Britain Fights Back - WE SEE YOU: Fabians

Ryan Gerritsen - I wish more Canadians and even Americans understood what is actually taking place.

Station One - The Real Reason You Can't Put Your Phone Down

MKUltra vs the attention economy scale and consent:

Chase Hughes - You Can't Dream About Your Phone - WHY?

When tech firms become stronger than governments:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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