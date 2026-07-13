Which One‘s Spookier?

That kind of feels like a trick question, but it is not.

It’s a real question, legitimately concerning, given the fact that we’re literally surrounded by both. It’s even more disturbing when folks realize one thing about them both... they’re in a struggle with each other as to who gets to rule the world.

This is not an episode of “Pinky and the Brain,” it’s potentially a worse version of real life than any horror movie.

It’s likely to get me reported for Islamophobia. you know, The term made up by the Muslim Brotherhood as a power tool, wielded by the globalists and Canadian govt.

My stance is this: Using that as a defence will, and should, incite responses from anyone not under the spell of political islam propaganda. I will also then assume that every person who uses that term to attempt to suppress opinions is a muslim Brotherhood Terrorist and defend myself accordingly.

Not everyone is oblivious to the creeping agenda, or the degradation of Christian countries under the self perceived victimhood. If you’re not happy in a Christian country you have the right to return to any Muslim country you want.

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Buckle up. There will be triggers!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

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Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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