Which One‘s Spookier?

That kind of feels like a trick question, but it is not.
It’s a real question, legitimately concerning, given the fact that we’re literally surrounded by both. It’s even more disturbing when folks realize one thing about them both... they’re in a struggle with each other as to who gets to rule the world.
This is not an episode of “Pinky and the Brain,” it’s potentially a worse version of real life than any horror movie.
It’s likely to get me reported for Islamophobia. you know, The term made up by the Muslim Brotherhood as a power tool, wielded by the globalists and Canadian govt.
My stance is this: Using that as a defence will, and should, incite responses from anyone not under the spell of political islam propaganda. I will also then assume that every person who uses that term to attempt to suppress opinions is a muslim Brotherhood Terrorist and defend myself accordingly.
Not everyone is oblivious to the creeping agenda, or the degradation of Christian countries under the self perceived victimhood. If you’re not happy in a Christian country you have the right to return to any Muslim country you want.
Buckle up. There will be triggers!
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