Is History on Repeat?

They say “those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it.” Or that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it does sing in harmony.
That’s what we’re looking at tonight. Propaganda Machines and propaganda techniques.
The globalists may not be exactly repeating history but they are certainly repurposing Evil. I suspect there will be many more commonalities we ca see around us today than any of us will be comfortable with.
We know all kinds of evil lives in the dark side, sometimes things o bump in the night, other times they just trigger everyone when the cover gets pulled off.
Y’all know what to do!
If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!
Show notes:
Simplified In Short - 29 Common Propaganda Techniques Explained
Tajana Cekic F**k your speech laws
SLICE History - MEGA EPISODE: Inside Hitler’s Propaganda Machine: Power, Lies & Control I SLICE HISTORY
TJ3 History - How AI Slop is Altering World War II History
The People Profiles - Joseph Goebbels - The Master of Propaganda Documentary
Dangerously Informed with Evie - We Found Out What The Koch Brothers Are Really Hiding
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