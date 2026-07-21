Is History on Repeat?

They say “those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it.” Or that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it does sing in harmony.

That’s what we’re looking at tonight. Propaganda Machines and propaganda techniques.

The globalists may not be exactly repeating history but they are certainly repurposing Evil. I suspect there will be many more commonalities we ca see around us today than any of us will be comfortable with.

We know all kinds of evil lives in the dark side, sometimes things o bump in the night, other times they just trigger everyone when the cover gets pulled off.

Y’all know what to do!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

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Show notes:

Simplified In Short - 29 Common Propaganda Techniques Explained

Tajana Cekic F**k your speech laws

SLICE History - MEGA EPISODE: Inside Hitler’s Propaganda Machine: Power, Lies & Control I SLICE HISTORY

TJ3 History - How AI Slop is Altering World War II History

The People Profiles - Joseph Goebbels - The Master of Propaganda Documentary

Dangerously Informed with Evie - We Found Out What The Koch Brothers Are Really Hiding

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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