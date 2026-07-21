Wayne’s Substack

Wayne’s Substack

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Is History on Repeat?

Propaganda Machines and techniques.
Wayne's avatar
Wayne
Jul 21, 2026

They say “those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it.” Or that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it does sing in harmony.

That’s what we’re looking at tonight. Propaganda Machines and propaganda techniques.

The globalists may not be exactly repeating history but they are certainly repurposing Evil. I suspect there will be many more commonalities we ca see around us today than any of us will be comfortable with.

We know all kinds of evil lives in the dark side, sometimes things o bump in the night, other times they just trigger everyone when the cover gets pulled off.

Y’all know what to do!

May be an image of text that says 'OUR SwitchWithWayne.com Forbes AMERICA'S BEST BRANDS FOR VALUE QUALITY FOR THE PRICE SUPPLIER WAS JUST RANKED #2 IN AMERICA OUT OF 550,000 COMPANIES 2026 POWERED POWEREDBYhundredx BY hundredx'
When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

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Show notes:

Simplified In Short - 29 Common Propaganda Techniques Explained

Tajana Cekic F**k your speech laws

SLICE History - MEGA EPISODE: Inside Hitler’s Propaganda Machine: Power, Lies & Control I SLICE HISTORY

TJ3 History - How AI Slop is Altering World War II History

The People Profiles - Joseph Goebbels - The Master of Propaganda Documentary

Dangerously Informed with Evie - We Found Out What The Koch Brothers Are Really Hiding

Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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