If This Does Not Qualify as Economic Treason, Why?

Climate scams exist to manifest Carbon Taxes, and is fraud, I believe it is Liberal Treason, change my mind. If Chrystia Freeland is not guilty I want to know why. You will hear it from her own lips, when you do it will show the Liberal Syndicate in the light it deserves to be seen in, prison lighting.

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

1 in 4 Canadians living in hidden poverty: Food Banks Canada report: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysK6rry9EH8

OIL AND GAS: Trudeau Liberals emissions cap will devastate Canadian economy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWWbdw_9f0Y

Meet Environment Minister Guilbeault's new team: https://www.iisd.org/articles/iisd-news/meet-environment-minister-guilbeaults-new-team

Steven Guilbeault: Wikipedia

Climate Scorecard: https://www.climatescorecard.org/2024/05/canada-2024-climate-scorecard-award-honourable-steven-guilbeault/

Braid: Guilbeault hits height of hypocrisy with charge of immoral lawbreaking: https://calgaryherald.com/news/braid-steven-guilbeault-hyprocrisy-immoral-lawbreaking-saskatchewan

Joe Oliver: Liberals need to ditch Steven Guilbeault’s radical activism: https://financialpost.com/opinion/liberals-need-ditch-steven-guilbeault-radical-activism

The Canadian Encyclopedia: Steven Guilbeault

I came into politics so I could continue to be an activist’: Steven Guilbeault on oil, idealism and being branded a traitor: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/02/steven-guilbeault-canada-idealism-oil-traitor-aoe

Rich countries have finally hit their $100B US climate finance goal, Guilbeault says: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/guilbeault-climate-change-1.7217168

$530M fund helps cities adapt to climate change, but Guilbeault suggests more money is needed: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/guilbeault-municipalities-climate-change-fund-1.7223217

Équiterre: https://www.equiterre.org/en/articles/news-complete-dossier-gnl-quebec

Équiterre: Wikipedia

Équiterre: Annual Report 2023, .pdf: https://cms.equiterre.org/uploads/EQT-RA-2023-EN-1.pdf

Northern Perspective: Steven Guilbeault CAUGHT PROFITTING off OUR Tax Dollars!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-4ZvOD4_Hg

Sierra Club Canada: https://www.sierraclub.ca/

Wide Awake Media: "We end the fossil fuel era, or the fossil fuel era ends us."

International Conservation Fund of Canada: https://icfcanada.org/

Chrystia Freeland 02/03/2014 video https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1802511228566179840/pu/vid/avc1/1280x720/RHNKnuImye80qZkE.mp4?tag=12

