If you look up, they will shut you up

-Breaking news: In a secret recording, Scott Moe says he's investigating chemtrails, NDP said it was "disappointing"

-Poison Skies: barium, aluminium & iron

-Cloud seeding for decades?

and of course, there is always more from Clown World

Share Wayne’s Substack

As ridicules is it has become, one can only take the interventions and disruptions of the censorship complex as badges of good work, I mean what do they fear from some one like me who has been stripped of the majority of my audience already? At this point I can only cheer, it has come to mean over the past 4-5 years that I must be directly over the target (again) and they fear the speed at which we become able to sort the MSM (#MockingbirdMercenaries) lies. I make no false claims in this one, and deliver a lot to chew on. The one thing I am sure of is that our skies are filled with poison and we are going to talk about it.

Sources, resources, links & videos:

Fall back platforms:

What's Up Canada?

Looking Glass Media Coalition

What's Up Canada Substack

Share Wayne’s Substack

Chemtrails - The Proof: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5VP64V6L2s

The TRUTH about chemtrails from pilots: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5Hy1hz7hlU

Sask. NDP questions Moe's comments at conspiracy theory-filled town hall: https://leaderpost.com/news/politics/sask-ndp-questions-moes-comments-at-conspiracy-theory-filled-town-hall

Carla Beck: https://x.com/CarlaBeckSK/status/1800941336801030534

Speers SK Town Hall w/ Scott Moe: https://rumble.com/v4u02hn-ep.-7-matrix-reloded-speers-sk-town-hall-w-scott-moe.html

Method and apparatus for altering a region in the earth's atmosphere, ionosphere, and/or magnetosphere: https://patents.google.com/patent/US4686605A/en

Aircraft condensation trails which no longer only contain water but cause persistent milky veils, possibly due to the presence of barium, aluminium and iron: Parliamentary question

CBC - We've been cloud seeding for decades, but now we finally know it works: CBC news

GeoEngineering Watch: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/

"Do the D.E.W".. Coming to, well, where ever the hell they want... Owen’s Fact Finding

Share Wayne’s Substack

And on tonights show: Guest: Jake Jackson

About What’s Up Canada:

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- Your financial support keeps this platform running, and free for everyone. You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- Why just boycott when you can permanently defund the Cabal? If you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:



Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/