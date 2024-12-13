it's going to get worse... I know that's hard to imagine so we will look at some parallels elsewhere, we are not alone. One of tonights clip titles: "It could be worse, you could be Canadian" could send you for a calming beverage.

Sources, resources and links:

The Cost of Defiance: How Anti-Establishment Leaders Like Lincoln & Kennedy Paid the Price

A chilling reality of the Disposition Matrix—a secret system used by the U.S. government to target and eliminate threats. No trials, no transparency. The Disposition Matrix: A U.S Government Kill List - Into the Shadows

EU politicians love to label every problem as a crisis. Why? In this speech, Dorien Rookmaker suggests that the labelling of a "crisis" serves as a convenient excuse to enact some of the radical policies they have been waiting for a chance to implement. In particular, in response to the current structural problems with the EU economy, they push for more rules and regulations, inching towards a supranational state. Crisis and control: This is what the EU plans to do - MCC Brussels

Has the EU hit the end of the line? How do they survive if Germany, the primary manufacturing nation within the EU collapses? End of EU | Political, Economic & Social Collapse Accelerates Amid Massive Layoffs and Closures - World Affairs In Context

As bad as we’ve seen over the past weeks for so many nations being destabilized by the progressive globalists… many say Well... At Least We Aren't Canada - How Money Works

DISTURBING: A hidden Pfizer report reveals heart problems in the vaccinated are getting WORSE over time. Journalist Nick Hunt managed to obtain a copy of the damning report, and the results are jaw-dropping. Compared to the unvaccinated, vaxxed individuals face: - A 23% higher risk of acute cardiovascular injury, with the gap worsening over time. - A 27% higher risk of arrhythmia. - A 2% higher risk of heart failure, though not yet statistically significant. - A 30% higher risk of stress cardiomyopathy. - A 40% higher risk of coronary artery disease, with risks increasing over time. - A 130% higher risk of myocarditis (within 21 days). Vigilant News - @VigilantNews

This may be the most disturbing story of the month. The Government of #Canada has killed more citizens than the US Military lost in Viet Nam. Justin Trudeau’s handler has another assignment for him. Kill more people, make it law.

Give citizens a max life span, terminate them at 70 unless they have a ‘Government Permission Slip to live past 70. You can’t even make this sh*t up, yet here we are. The saddest part is it seems completely in line with the Illustrious Leader.

NEW BIOATTACK INCOMING! The Biomedical Deep State Has Openly Announced Their Intention To Derail The Incoming Trump Administration By Releasing Another Bioweapon Dr. David Martin Issues Emergency Warning:

The insanity of Electric Trucking made bluntly pointed out: Your thoughts?

And now to a tale of two Premiers, which do you think seems like the adult in the room and which one needs to go for another donut?

Story 1 - Doug Ford says cutting off U.S. energy supply amid tariff threats a ‘last resort’ CP24

Story 2 - Tariffs just hurt Americans and Canadians on both sides of the border. Let’s make sure they don’t happen.

Former NDP leader turned CTV political commentator Tom Mulcair weighs in on Trudeau's comments about the U.S. election, and whether he's preparing to step down. Tom Mulcair: Trudeau might not stick around for next election CTV News

Meanwhile the Liberals are doing what Liberals do, throw each other under the bus. Liberals muzzle their OWN finance minister 😬 Michelle Ferreri

The other thing our dear liberals also seem addicted to is ‘slave labour.’ The Canadian Government Will Not Stop Goods Made By Slaves To Be Sold In Canada The LeDrew Three Minute Interview

Bonus Content:

"The Single Global Mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation's multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism". This hard-hitting new 100-page booklet from Paul Cudenec is now available as a free download. The Single Global Mafia

The Single Global Mafia Cudenec 431KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thank you for being here!

