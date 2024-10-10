Just Another Hump Day?

I can't come up with anything new or catchy to call this shit show called Canada so I'll run with it being a "wet" hump day here, I hope yours is dry!

We started with a history lesson on RCMP corruption, murder and hostile actions against Canadians, wow what an eye opener. If you see this clip… nothing they are accused of will seem impossible ever again. It’s arguable about how “Royal” they are in reality.

Opening segment:

RPN Entertainment - Top 13 Controversies Involving the R-C-M-P I don’t know this platform, I questioned some of it’s material and suggest further research but was astounded at what they did touch in a short video. A bit of a white wash piece but a great place to start a crime pattern list from!

Second Segment:

this guy's garage - Bombshell: Mastercard Granted $500 Million by the Trudeau Government When you follow the $ in this corruption case you have to remember who owns the credit card companies that own the security companies that Trudeau is giving half a Billion dollars to is the “Grand daddy of old world Nazi’s George Soros.’ This is your money going to fund terrorism in Canada, follow along and I’ll explain!

Third Segment:

Pierre Poilievre - Ban this pro-terror group It’s my firm belief that radical islam is one of the greatest existential threats to our country, it’s a complicated problem that will require a simpler solution. Pierre is opening the door, we need to force the solution, “Support the country you live in or go live in the country you support”

Middle eastern wars do not belong in Canada and #ReMigration is a very simple solution, send them home.

Public Safety Canada: Currently listed Terrorism entities

Fourth Segment:

Here are some pretty good reasons why its necessary now, and I mean right now! George Soros and his merry band of “Young Global Brats” have manifested a hostile invasion of an utterly incompatible ideology, removing them is for our nations safety. Valuetainment - The History of Hamas, Hezbollah, and ISIS

Fifth Segment:

If we don’t take the last 4 segments seriously, this one tells of what the results of inaction will be. These gentlemen are far more learned and qualified for delivering these revelations than I am and they are in full alignment with my assessments of our current predicament, facing he end of our very own nation. John Anderson Media - How Civilizations Rise and Fall | Victor Davis Hanson

