Just-in Trudeau - Just Spiteful or Just Insane?

Good, bad, or otherwise we have to know at least the "Coles Notes" of it.

We're going to look at some of the news changing the world that leave me asking a terrifying question. Does someone else's failure open the door to opportunity, or will we continue to be our own worst enemies?

Let’s look at some ‘democracy in action. When it comes to using the term Democracy, Joe Rogan Not a Big Fan of Trudeau. Canada, England, Ukraine, Germany, the list of nations being destroyed in the name of "Democracy" seem to all be ‘redefining’ what democracy means while showing us tyranny in action.

President Zelensky says he'd step down for NATO membership

Trudeau said on Monday Canada will send $5B in aid to Ukraine using funds from seized Russian assets at the same time the Kyiv Independent reported Canada disbursing 1st tranche of its G7 loan contribution for Ukraine While Canada’s state broadcaster CBC took a slightly different line on Monday reporting “Trudeau says 'everything is on the table' when it comes to putting boots on the ground to enforce peace deal” as Trudeau visits Ukraine to mark 3rd anniversary of Russian invasion

No matter how you look at this, it’s clear that not just Trudeau, but the Conservatives and are in line with the UN handlers as the UN General Assembly passes Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The USA and Russia voted against the resolution, Canada voted in favour of the resolution, while China and India abstained. This is a seriously glaring (and soon to be costly) separation in the USA/Canada value and ideological relationship trajectory.

When pressed on why the USA voted against the resolution, President Trump responded “It’s sort of self evident I think.” and right on cue the MSM Mercenaries start their anti-trump spin doctoring as the UN rejected Americas peace resolution on the Ukraine/Russia war. CBS is shocked that the resolution included no acknowledgment of Russian aggression or Ukrainian sovereignty.

It’s not shocking every MSM outlet is in another dimension, unable to even grasp even the “self evident” nature of Trumps handling of the situation. Zelensky knows, he would be a lousy poker player, you never have to guess when he is triggered or his mankini is bunged up because he can’t even help himself when he feels the need to entertain, this time he delivers a MAJOR Turning Point As Zelensky Decisively Goes AGAINST Trump

I’ve been saying for a while, every politician on the planet is, or will be having their own “Come to Jesus” moments in the next little while. Canadian foreign policy faces a serious challenges. Trump and the Unraveling of the Rules-Based International Order and Mr Zelensky knows he’s basically a ‘dead man walking’ at this point. The inevitable conclusion to every useful colour revolution or war mongering tyrant ever. Make no mistake, there are a dozen wolves waiting for the opportunity to get to the trough when the loose ends of the conflict are cleaned up with the removal of Volodymyr when that time comes, and it will. Sooner than later now.

Through its public figures, Canada has become a high priest of this fragile orthodoxy. Prime ministers and foreign ministers extol the virtues of the “liberal international order,” invoking its supposed neutrality as the guiding star of Canadian foreign policy. Yet the glaring contradictions in Canada’s global posture tell a different story. In the age of Trump, these contradictions have been cast into sharp relief. Consider, for instance, Canada’s approach to two protracted crises: the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza. Ostensibly, Canada champions peace, human rights, and multilateral diplomacy. In practice, it has become a cog in the machinery of war, supplying arms to allies. It was the classic case of aiding with arms to two sides of the argument – to counter the Russian invasion and defend the indefensible when it suits the calculus of Western unity, as in the case of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

If anyone cannot see the entire political establishment of Canada echoing like B budget recordings their commitment to the Unipolar world we are watching crumble… they are beyond comprehension of how ill, and foolish our democratic representatives in Canada are.

Ignorance, foolishness, and folly will become expensive for Canadians. Immediately after the UN vote, Canada’s vote, Trudeau’s grandstanding, commitment and Zelensky’s bravado Trump confirmed Canada’s Tariff’s are on course for the beginning of the month. Who didn’t see that coming? Trudeau? Carney? A blind person?

It’s not just Canada, “We’re Witnessing The COLLAPSE Of The U.K. if Col. Douglas Macgregor is to be believed and there are no reasons not too. According to Andy the Cabby Starmers PETRIFIED!

Things as America knew them, are being undone. The impacts will be global as Up to 2 million United States federal workers could be terminated in hours in mass layoffs pursued by Musk and the U.S. president, including any connected to the email distributed by the Office of Personnel Management on Saturday. The office, which functions as a human resources agency for the federal government, said employees needed to detail five things they did last week by the end of day on Monday. U.S. federal workers sue over Elon Musk’s threat to fire them

The US administrative purge is taking place everywhere, 5 Generals removed and the Joint Chief of Staff was also terminated as Trump Responds To Concerns About FBI Firings After Patel Is Sworn In. President Trump has appointed Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and conservative commentator, as the new Deputy Director of the FBI.

The President has definitely surrounded himself with media darling loyalists…

As border crack downs also continue no one will disagree here in Canada about securing the border. But does the math math on the allegations of the Canadian border crisis versus the Mexican/US border crisis? It’s a real world problem, but it’s also a media manipulation crisis. Trump Blocks 16,000 Migrants Entering NYC… From Canada

The crisis described seems on closer inspection to be more of an extension of ‘radical left’ entities like UNSAID and George Soros than the will of the Canadian people, even if it’s being blamed on Canada. All you have to do is follow the money and it leads back to America’s “Deep State” money trail. Unfortunately most don’t care to understand history, even when asking Why America Pays BILLIONS to Organizations Working Against It?

The good news, we know of “Two Things Tyrant FEAR!”

The one we should prefer to practise with is our voices, they fear our real life, in person (not avatar) collective, organized, and committed voices. If they did not, there would be no need for such deception, or censorship, fraud or force.

Thank you for being here!

