March - Full Throttle Media Madness

MSM Mercenaries are doing their best to start WWIII while running cover so the Liberal Crime Syndicate can “Coronate” Mark Carney.

Why?

For no other reason than they despise President Trump.

I'm Canadian not the biggest fan, but what we are see playing out against him in real time is nothing short of madness and puts the world in jeopardy. I take him serious but not literal. I don't drink Koolaid of any flavour, you can clearly see who is loyal to the Koolaid though.

Tonights show starts with a few seconds of video recap…

Before we get into the real news and good stuff I have one question to ask the 51 stater’s, what will you think if 2028 Presidential Candidate Tim Walz wins? Face it, Trump wont live forever…

A quick follow up on Calin Georgescu who was just arrested after after he won the first round of the election (which was cancelled by the court) large crowds of people were on the streets in Romania to protest. Why isn't Western mainstream media showing this?

Julian Assange was absolutely right when he said the journalists who peddle this kind of garbage are war criminals.

Trump is transactional, he expects, and will force action or exchange. For every action against him, there will be an immediate reaction from him. U.S. Arms Sales to Ukraine Halted, Sanctions on Russia Under Review. The Trump administration has halted financing for new weapons sales to Ukraine and is contemplating freezing weapons shipments from U.S. stockpiles, as reported by multiple news outlets. President Trump has expressed frustration with President Zelensky's stance on peace negotiations, leading to strained U.S.-Ukraine relations.

Zelensky Rejects Ceasefire, Europe Proposes Peace Plans. In recent developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected multiple calls for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the need for security guarantees to prevent further Russian aggression. Meanwhile, European leaders like France's Emmanuel Macron and the UK's Keir Starmer have proposed various ceasefire plans, with Macron suggesting a one-month truce in specific areas, while Britain distances itself from this idea due to strategic concerns. These events unfold amidst discussions on international support and peace proposals at European summits.

Trump's Possible NATO Exit Announcement Sparks Debate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the potential implications of invoking NATO's Article 5, suggesting that it would necessitate U.S. military involvement. Meanwhile, there is heightened speculation about the United States potentially withdrawing from NATO, fueled by social media discussions and reports of former President Donald Trump considering significant announcements on the topic.

The teams are picking themselves… the President of Belarus: THANKS TO TRUMP, WE MAY HAVE PEACE SOON and European States TURN AGAINST Ursula And The EU and even CNN is forced to admit that Americans are happier with how Trump is handling the Russia-Ukraine war. On the other side of the coin, The New World Order Starting Lineup

"The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous. Hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. This new version is the past and no different past can ever have existed. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia, but to keep the very structure of society intact." - George Orwell’s 1984

Only 48 hours after Trump's hard turn toward Russia, an emergency meeting of NATO countries, plus Ukraine, WITHOUT the US. The world is moving on without the US.

Canadian WEF Liberal Leadership Candidate “Twitchy” is clearly moving on from the US. She even said some of the quiet parts out loud when proudly admitting to funding the Ukraine Military (Azov Battalion) since 2015. Today Chrystia Freeland slammed the "shameful" and "appalling" meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky in the Oval Office last week. Freeland added that "we need to step up Canada's presence, [and] work with our NATO partners to fight for Ukraine and to ensure our own security as well."

Meanwhile in Ukraine, churches are being closed, elections have been canceled, and the government has complete control over the media

Chrystia obviously supports all of this, including the kind of conscription like we see in Ukraine today. Are you ok with young men being dragged to the frontlines to die in a trench?

The scary part… the Liberals are doing well in the polls right now because of Trump. Even with Carney's memory skills lacking - quite a lot

The part Canadians are rightfully sick of? If you were born in Canada, odds are the Canadian government hasn't made things any easier for you This is without mentioning the Massive exodus of LBGQT into Canada which Trudeau has funded with millions into organizations like the rainbow railroad to facilitate LBGQT2 "Refugees". Under the new Trudeau "LBGQT2 Refugee" program they will be getting Free taxpayer funded "one year income" Housing allowances Healthcare Free transportation Housing allowances

If that doesn’t make you furious, the message I received from a friend of mine named Kulbir Singh will:

EVERY CANADIAN NEEDS TO KNOW THIS East Indians in Canada don't have to worry about home mortgage or their next business. They simply open up a company in Canada, refuse jobs to Canadians, bring in foreign workers legally, illegally take a bribe of $35K from each of them. If they bring in 3 workers then they have $105K CDN. They free up their house mortgage and buy multiple businesses with that money. Billions of dollars have been gathered by East Indians that way in the last 10 years. Canadian government won't catch them as free money comes from India to Canada and runs their economy. The price is paid by the mainstream RACES of Canada who get left behind in this free style lawless WWF capital wealth game being played in Canada unchecked. Even East Indian MLAs belonging to CONSERVATIVE parties openly do this and still remain MLAs. How much do politicians from other parties do all that its anyone's guess. If the MLAs themselves do it you can imagine what the East Indian race is upto in Canada. This cancerous and systemic bribe trend is not done by illegal East Indians in Canada. It is done by LEGAL Permanent Residents or citizens of Canada of the East Indian race. And it happens coast to coast. Yes, it needs to be stereotyped unless exceptions are spotted. There aren't any known exceptions as yet. Written by Kulbir Singh, Canadian political commentator.

Thats why freshly re-minted Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is spending $70 million in taxpayer money to build a “Sikh-Punjabi” long-term care home In Brampton

How do you get millions of supposed “leftists” to cheer on paying billions to the military industrial complex? You tell them Donald Trump doesn’t want to, so you will.

Or in Canada’s case, Freeland’s PATHETIC Attack on Trump & Poilievre—Carney’s Wife CAUGHT TRASHING Canada

I’m sure if your reading this or watching my shows you will agree, Canadian Politicians Are Hypocrites Who Will Say Anything To Buy Your Vote and it’s the biggest factor in the ever moving goalpost responses from President Trump.

Tonight he made it clear, Economy-wide tariffs to hit Canada Tuesday, Trump says and it’s no wonder when you listen to any or all of the ‘so called’ politicians sucking up the MSM Mercenary oxygen.

Obviously it’s not just the border as Howard Lutnick says Canada has been doing great on the border issues, but not enough on the fentanyl issue. We haven’t gone after the cartels hard enough. He will tell Trump how good the illegal border crossings situation has been tackled.

The State Media “CBC” either doesn’t get it, White House again hints at tariff changes ahead of Tuesday's deadline tells me they are complicit in feeding the division as they continue the Liberal fear mongering and confusion. I’ll let you decide if they are war criminals or not because even I know this isn’t about the borders or Fentanyl, it’s about forcing the captured “Governance of Canada” to end their allegiances to Beijing and Brussels.

This Video from Paul Cudenec, calling for resistance to the global mafia hit me right in the feelers. You’ll have to watch the last bit of the show to know why, and how hard it hit me… it’s worth it.

Thank you for being here!

