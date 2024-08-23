Mixed Nuts?

The only thing I can call this is an update on the further destabilization of Canada. Buckle up!

Sources, resources documents & videos used in this episode:

CPAC - Railway labour dispute: Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, speaking at a news conference in Ottawa

Meanwhile in #Ottawa

Marxists hold that the nuclear family is one of the greatest threats to Marxism. They're right.

Rowan Atkinson JUST OBLITERATED The UK Government “He Refuses To Listen”

@whatsupcanadian - And just where did all of these “Frankfurters” end up post WWII again for those in the back who didn’t know?

@whatsupcanadian - RCMP Update: The only one’s surprised by this are politicians and their clone troopers. Now what?

@whatsupcanadian - The uncomfortable Elephant in every room is.... Canada is governed by Terrorists, foreign and domestic.

Global News - Billions in federal contracts awarded to ‘Indigenous’ enterprises without verification

Dr Trozzi - Wins of the Week

@newstart_2024 - This is unsettling... Dr. Byram Bridle: "Physicians are afraid

@whatsupcanadian - The #MSMercenaries are at it again, trying to up their body count…

Steve Kirsch - We got Google AI to finally admit the truth about the COVID vaccines and the US childhood vaccine schedule

@whatsupcanada - "I’m Dr. Ben Marble and I’m here to tell you that the blood supply has been contaminated from the bioweapon.

Dr.Sircus - COVID Is A Systematic Euthanasia Program

@whatsupcanadian - This is disturbing, like extremely disturbing if true.

@whatsupcanadian - They want you mad enough to justify crushing you.

@whatsupcanadian - This is why they can’t tell us who the 11 are

@whatsupcanadian - Canadian Forces magazine.

Tom Quiggin - Funny she did not say that when natives blocked rail service.

Hold up... CUPE made $300 Million last year,

CPAC - Jagmeet Singh says if Trudeau brings in any back to work legislation he’ll fight him every step of the way confidence agreement or not.

Scoop Canada - Micheal Copper Dropped A BOMBSHELL On Jagmeet Singh

Gays Against Groomers - Transing kids is framed as "accepting kids for who they are," but in reality, you are affirming them as something they're not.

https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian/status/1826688559954493771

@whatsupcanadian - Still crickets on the burning down of 100 Christian Churches though… we now see who they protect and who is expendable

Breaking news: Pastor Derek Reimer - Calgary:

A judge found me guilty today of criminal harassment for expressing my opposition towards drag queen story hour to a library manager set on hosting the event. For posting the video of our interaction on Facebook, and saying we’ll be back (to protest) if the event continues. This charge is punishable up to two years, and I will be posting the sentencing date soon… “Our courts oppose the righteous, and justice is nowhere to be found. Truth stumbles in the streets, and honesty has been outlawed. Yes, truth is gone, and anyone who renounces evil is attacked. The LORD looked and was displeased to find there was no justice.” -Isaiah 59:14-15 …But I rejoice that I’m counted worthy to suffer shame for Jesus’ name sake!

@JasonLavignMP - Let's Talk About a Constitutional Convention in Canada.

