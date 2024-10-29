Monday Mayhem!

It's a good thing we all know it's also unsustainable. People will get "all full up" sooner or later. I’m betting sooner.

On tonights show:

- China owns America too?

- Party over country for Treason

- The other side of Trudeau’s “Shameful” allegations

- The price of Woke (in lives)

- Even Democrats are tired of Shenanigans

- Follow the Money: Canada’s Hamas

- Is it Propaganda or is it planning?

Sources resources and links:

I love Patricks analysis on why Trump will likely win “bigly.” Patrick Bet-David on X - @patrickbetdavid: - 15 signs Trump is going to win barring a black swan event:

What happens when the bank calls in your debt? wwhat happens when that bank is the CCP? And the debt is you the people? Whether or not its Debt created by hostile representatives doesn’t matter to the collectors. @RobinsonsPodcastClips - Richard Wolff on the Implications of China Owning 800 Billion in US Debt

Lawyers are closing in on Trudeau’s election corruption Conservatives say Trudeau put party over country - Toronto Sun

International pressure is not looking kindly towards Trudeau and his crazy train of allegations and insinuations. In fact Indian News is refreshingly, accurately and deservedly ruthless! "Most Shameful" Indian News EXPOSES Trudeau's DIRTY Connection to CHINA Moose on the Loose

It was all about the virtue signal, save the dude pretending to be a woman who committed a crime. Doing so was torture to tens of millions of people. I have to ask, what is an acceptabe price in lives for virtue signalling? @Con_Spiracy - This is why the Brittney Griner prisoner swap was so HORRIFIC #morbidfacts

Refreshing honesty from the youth on the left, even they are not all fooled! @docrich - Everyone Is Tired Of This Crap

The first case of “censorship” I agree with, strangely reported by the Star… I know the Star is not who you think of first for this kind of story and I’m sure they wanted to claim racism or some kind of ism against common sense protection of kids but I suggest it’s a victory and it backfired on them. Toronto Star: Decision on censure of Toronto Catholic trustee upheld by Ontario top court

You’ll listen once, then again, one more time and you will start to find your body take on movement of it’s own as the beat takes over and you get the feels! Free Man - Video (Official Film Clip) 2015 Matty Rogers Music

