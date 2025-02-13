No One Is Prepared For What’s Happening

That's what makes all of the 'things' we have to deal with seem so monumental. How can anyone be prepared for what they don't see, know, or understand.

Where that leaves us is fractured, demoralized, and susceptible to any kind of insanity that shows up at the door. We get through this together, we are after all, all in this together.

Sources, resources and links:

Will Trump put the same pressure on Canada’s Bill C-63? UK CAVES TO TRUMP’S TARIFF THREAT – ONLINE SAFETY ACT BACKTRACK! I’ve got my own doubts on this, he seems to be otherwise motivated, Trump Triples Down On Making Canada The 51st State Because The Subsidies Have Become Unsustainable.

Why Trump isn’t just joking about taking over Canada anymore? It’s actually simple, he’s heard it before. Where? From listening in on Quebec antics. Anyone shocked? It’s not a stretch to ask: Is Quebec the reason Canada is weak? The answer is clearly YES. It’s also likely the single greatest reason Why Canada Will Collapse in the Next 10 Years

Today, Canadian liberals are on social media today, ready to take up arms to fight the Americans. The same idiots who spent the last 10 years banning guns, destroying the military and putting tampons in Men's washrooms.

Reality is foreign to them, every single Canadian should see this: “People who are driving policy, the media, politicians—they've never bothered to learn anything about climate change."

In fact, they are so utopian driven, reality doesn’t apply to them, you can see that clearly here: Exposing Global Affairs Canada’s crazy spending spree

According to a search on Global Affairs Canada, the World Economic Forum(WEF) receives: $22,933,042.01 Important to note: - 50% of the funding projects were approved under Harper's Conservative government. - 50% approved under Trudeau.

Where does this ‘bleeding out"‘ of the Canadian economy start? George Soros, Lord Mark Malloch Brown, and Maurice Strong The full article is here: https://canadianpatriot.org/2020/11/25/maurice-strong-and-the-roots-of-the-great-reset-agenda/ It seems to all have worked, or at the very least Trudeau's BRAINWASHING Worked—Mark Carney’s WEF SCAM & Canada's Planned COLLAPSE

