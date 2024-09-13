Nothing Smells Worse Than Swamp Zombies

Where there is smoke, there is fire. For tonights exorcise just add what every putrid smell you can on behalf of the zombies in Canada's swamp and thats probably pretty close to the stench coming from Ottawa.

@RuleofLawCanada The Charter died from Obstruction of Justice

@KEriksenV2 Justin Trudeau is a walking hate crime.

@wiretapmediaca: Vassy Kapelos is absolutely stunned by Trudeau's Francophone weasel Francois-Phillipe Champagne's delusional altered perception of reality.

@Tablesalt13 🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS - CRISIS AT ONTARIO FOOD BANKS:

@WhatsUpCanadian · Sep 11 Schwab sent in the fixer to clean up the mess the kids have made out of their first post nation state show pony. #WEF4thReich

@LeightonVon This is a coup. Carney is our new PM.

@FriendsOScience Carney has been destroying the Canadian economy for years by skewing markets;

@Harry__Faulkner 🇨🇦🚨Under Trudeau's new asylum seeker relocation program:

Record-Breaking Visits to Ontario Food Banks

@StevenT65674368 Canada where you can get arrested for assault with a water gun but treason within our Parliament is right as rain

@TicTocTick Buffet’s right hand man and prospective successor Jain dumped half of his stake in Berkshire Hathaway.

@MSNBC BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein indicted on new charges in New York.

@sharrond62 How the hell are we making it a ‘benifit’ to be a convicted criminal or an illegal immigrant to get housing first before someone born in the uk

@mikewoodottawa I will be calling the head of @psac_afpc in Ottawa tomorrow to kindly ask them to revoke this statement.

@brianlilley If federal civil servants had any public support in Ottawa, this will make it vanish.

@HaltonPolice Today, we announced details regarding Project Ninja.

@AGAshleyMoody Studies show that there is a link between youth using social media and psychological harm.

@WhatsUpCanadian And yet…

@marco_huigenbos History repeats itself! Myself and many others gave Danielle Smith a 2nd chance, but it should be noted that our support is not unconditional.

@nspector4 This could turn into a huge problem for Trudeau in the minority parliament

@NatashaMontreal To all of the rural Canadians who think the mass invasion won't impact you... It will.

@KirkLubimov Justin Trudeau government is threatening provinces to take the asylum seekers and illegal immigrants they are planning to send around the country.

@RealAndyLeeShow What in the sweet hell is happening in communist-occupied Canada?

@Harry__Faulkner Lululemon threatened the Trudeau government over leaving the country if they weren't going to be allowed to hire temporary foreign workers instead of Canadians.

@RickHol7 A truck covered in photos of those killed by the Covid vaccines sits in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada .

@nspector4 "A report released Thursday by Toronto-Dominion Bank lays out the stakes: living standards, as measured by real GDP per capita, were lower in 2023 than in 2014.

Terry Newman: In Gaza terrorists need tunnels, in Canada they simply apply for visas

@LibertyCappy Once you realize this

Let me introduce you to a few of the Upper Swamp Zombie Families: This is the Richest Family in CANADA...

Share Wayne's Substack

