Nothing to See In Canada (Except Corruption?)

I hope you have your "hip waders" on for this little stroll through the swamp in Canada,
Wayne
Sep 06, 2024
there isn't much else to look at except corruption on tonights show.

That being said, I did have to cut this one a little short to get over for a guest spot on the Jason Lavigne Show, I hope to see you there too!

https://rumble.com/v5drm7n-peaceful-dethronement-w-wayne-peters-and-doug-force.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Show resources and credits:

Students at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon have been sent home for the day after a serious assault took place at the school.

Evan Hardy Collegiate closed after 15-year-old girl assaulted, intentionally set on fire

@Rothmus - Crazy right?

Image

Tokyo Rosie: BREAKING: Justin Trudeau calls press conference to confirm deal with Jagmeet Singh is done. However, deal with Satan still very much in effect.

Image

Brian Lilley: Video of a drug addict in Vancouver who says he wants the government to stop handing out Dillies

Brian Lilley: Is Canada ready for an NDP government? Singh says yes.

Trending in Canada: Broadhurst Quits Trudeau's Campaign

Dr Tim Goyetche - Interest rates have skyrocketed in Canada

Canada Proud - Marc Primeau, a former manager at Trudeau's Department of Industry, has received zero jail time after pleading guilty

Paul Mitchell - Remember when the Trudeau Liberals gifted $13 billion to Volkswagen

Martin Pelletier - The economic gap between the Canadian and American economies has now reached its widest point in nearly 100 years.

Kris Eriksen - Just a reminder that the basic salary of an appointed Senator in Canada is $178,000, plus expenses.

Andy Lee - founder of Cycle Capital that got taxpayer grants (which Steven Guilbeault holds shares in) who was appointed by Justin Trudeau

Nya Pfannerstill - below is details of the insane amount of taxpayer dollars given to charities.

Image
Image

Wiretap Media - Health Canada won't approve new vaccines until evidence is destroyed.

Connor McGregor - The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank.

Wide Awake Media - "We've been offered £2500 to join a scheme for three years, where we don't supply you any food."

Dr Lawrence Sellin - former Deputy Chief of Staff to NY Governor Democrat Kathy Hochul, was arrested on charges of being an agent for Communist China.

Mario Nawfal - BRAZILIAN SENATORS TO SCHEDULE IMPEACHMENT OF DE MORAES TODAY

Wide Awake Media - "Klaus Schwab's 'life by subscription' is really serfdom. It's slavery."

Ryan Dawson - Stop being a light switch brain NPC

Jason Lavigne - Peaceful Dethronement w/ Wayne Peters & Doug Force

What's Up Canada - As an independent journalist and political commentary platform I've listened to thousands of Canadians

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
