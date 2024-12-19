Playback speed
Share post
Oh Oh? Double Trouble

What could go wrong? I mean when you put two "over opinionated" podcasters in the same video box, what could go wrong???
Wayne
Dec 19, 2024
1
3
Settle in and buckle up, it's going to be double trouble tonight with Jasmin Laine, host of the Over Opinionated Podcast. You'll recognize her, she's a lady we feature often on our show and be appropriately thrilled!

To quote Jasmine; "On a mission to bring common sense back to Millennials/Gen Z with my observations and thoughts. Former award winning broadcaster (retired). Current full time content creator, public speaker and amateur YouTuber.

Follow Jasmine:
tiktok - https://www.tiktok.com/@jasminlaine
instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jasminlaine/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@jasminlaine
X - https://x.com/JasminLaine_

Appears in episode
Wayne
