You know Canada's legal system is a joke when Lawyers get disbarred for being correct, forced to flee for their safety, and have to file asylum charges against the government of Canada ... in France.
“The Canadian justice system is persecuting me, they don't want me to make my evidence known!”
Why this, in France?
"To straighten out the Canadian judicial system, which will straighten out the elected representatives of the Canadian people, who must protect the people from external pressures such as lobbying, pharmaceuticals and countries such as China. For the future of children.
Can you imagine even for a second ... being alone in a foreign country fighting to expose the leaders of your own???
Please help in any way you can, she is fighting for every Canadian.
Gloraine’s files:
One on One with Gloriane Blais