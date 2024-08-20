Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

One on One with Gloriane Blais

Highly Acclaimed Quebec Lawyer Gloraine Blais left no choice but to flee Canada and file a Political Asylum case in France.
Wayne
Aug 20, 2024
Share

You know Canada's legal system is a joke when Lawyers get disbarred for being correct, forced to flee for their safety, and have to file asylum charges against the government of Canada ... in France.

“The Canadian justice system is persecuting me, they don't want me to make my evidence known!”

Why this, in France?

"To straighten out the Canadian judicial system, which will straighten out the elected representatives of the Canadian people, who must protect the people from external pressures such as lobbying, pharmaceuticals and countries such as China. For the future of children.

Can you imagine even for a second ... being alone in a foreign country fighting to expose the leaders of your own???

Share Wayne’s Substack

Please help in any way you can, she is fighting for every Canadian.

Follow Gloraine on X (Twitter): https://x.com/blais_gloriane
Give Send Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/gloriane

Gloraine’s files:

2 Proceeding Cnda English (no Legal Value)
185KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Application For Legal Aid No Legal Value
155KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Demande Aide Juridictionnelle
505KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
1 Recours Cnda Français
1.11MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Justice #politics #GloraineBlais #WhatsUpCanada

Tonight on what’s Up Canada: Where Does Hate Crime in Canada Come From?

Share Wayne’s Substack

On Wednesday:

About What’s Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org
Substack:

Wayne’s Substack

I despise evil, corruption and most of all governments that are both. Welcome to the Fascist captured land mass formerly known as Canada.

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

0 Comments
Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
Ep 21: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Viewers Choice!
  Wayne
Special Guest Shaun Newman
  Wayne
Swamp Creatures? Canada has a few
  Wayne
From The Roots: Ep 09
  Wayne
Ep 20: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
The Help You've All Been Asking For: With Special Guest David Charalambous
  Wayne