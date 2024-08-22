One on One with Michael Yon

The first thing Michael said to me was "I was just in Canada, it's a mess" and I knew we were going to have a very relevant chat. It was not the usual kind of discussion today, Michael is not a usual guy.

A former Green Beret, special forces operator, combat photographer and realist… you have to know a discussion with him is guaranteed to be contentious and based. It was. I don’t ever expect everyone to agree on everything, I certainly don’t.

We covered a lot of things people could find something to object too, be offended by, or just plain disagree with in general, that is a guarantee. We covered some touchy stuff. The points we do agree upon though I believe to be the critical ones, the points that people do not want to face because they just are not prepared for what is coming.

I can’t change what is coming, I’ve hoped and prayed reasonable heads would prevail, that insanity was unsustainable… yet here we are. I didn’t agree with everything Michael said either but our common pragmatic and realistic analysis of the battle field situation is in perfect alignment, unfortunately. Like I said I hate being correct most days, but I’m afraid he thinks my assessment is on point and he knows a lot more than I do.

I want to be optimistic, positive, bright and cheery for everyone but that I’m afraid is as difficult for me some days as I know it is for you all but… I know I know who wins so I’ll do whatever I can, to help prepare as many as I can, for as much as we can, with whatever we can, wherever we are, for as long as I can. That’s the job I volunteered for.

Follow Michael Yon on X: Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6

Personal disclaimer, I wish nothing but Love and Light to all the peaceful people in this race called humanity, but that can not be mistaken for weakness. I’m still a soldier at heart too and I have a lot of (to quote Trump) “Fight, Fight Fight” in me so you can expect me to keep pushing the envelope of discussion, saying the things I’m not supposed to say and I will keep doing that. At least until someone beats the heck out of me. Then I will keep saying things but with a black eye

