Politically Exterminating Humanity?

Doug Ford’s folly probably didn’t make it to your MSMercenary news feed or I’m sure some folks would be very upset as Ontario announces C$11 billion in tariff support. Ford intends to cut cheques for several Billions of dollars and blame it on President Trump… again…

Following up on something from last week Blendr News went deeper on Trump, Carney, and Brookfield: The Billion-Dollar Connection. I think it leaves me with more questions to go with a feeling there is more to this story. Keep digging but does anyone trust a globalist backed by Trump and China?

We cover the corruption and evil daily connecting the dots, trying to find understanding in what is going on, what it means, who’s behind it all, and what can we do about it?

This is a much watch, Laura Aboli perfectly articulates the plan from the top. Understanding the final destination is key to stopping it. What is the infamous “IT?” “It’s eugenics framed as healthcare” Some suggest it’s a Wall Street and Bolshevik Revolution

So given all we now know with so much more yet left to be exposed Was The Pandemic a Military Operation? Our friend Brett Hawes over at the Onward Podcast believes so, and Sasha Latypova confirms it. He sits down with Sasha Latypova, former pharmaceutical executive and whistleblower, to pull back the curtain.

