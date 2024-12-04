Prime Minister Trump?

given what we are seeing should be addressing the President as Prime Minister Donald J Trump?

Sorry for this one being so late, it’s a lot of work transitioning governments! Humour intended!

Let's talk about the collapse of Canada, … the inevitable collapse, given the fraudulent state of our economy and the coming impacts of the new US administration.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links:

Sorry, but somethings just don’t require a “peer reviewed” study to understand. @Nickjfreitas Sorry, but somethings just don’t require a “peer reviewed” study to understand.

In case anyone wants to walk to Russia, you can! @GeoGlobeTales - The Distance Between the US and Russia is Less Than You Think

Thomas Sowell nails it @Nickjfreitas Do we have rights? Or just privileges?

No, Democracy is not in the America Declaration of Independence Charlie Kirk Challenges EMOTIONAL College Student's Logic

Poland tells Ursula Von Der Lyon where to go in ‘no uncertain terms’ Barry Wall @HeadWarriorTWM Bloody hell. You have to see this. - Incredible.

Whelp… Canadian media woke up, and asked an American first Canada-US border security a growing concern: “So many crossings” Global News

The moment it went off the rails Stephen Taylor @stephen_taylor Pierre Poilievre says this is Justin Trudeau's tweet that broke the border.

Where Trump derails the program Trudeau Agrees to Border Security Enhancements Post-Mar-a-Lago Meeting

And this was the moment the US media frenzy started Nick Sortor @nicksortor 🚨 #BREAKING: After meeting with President Trump, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has promised to strengthen border security in a “visible and muscular way,” per Bloomberg

Former border agent sounds the alarms, all the alarms! 'God help us if this all starts happening in January': A Trump-induced border crisis is coming

If you want to know what this invasion could look like, here are a few numbers to consider Financelot @FinanceLancelot Buckle up Canada 🇨🇦, 10 million illegals are about to flood across your border into a nation of only 40 million.

Here's a preview of what's coming for all of us. Financelot @FinanceLancelot Canada's use of the "Emergencies Act" to seize protesters' bank accounts wasn't a mistake... it was a trial run.

I think the carpet has been pulled back, there is no sweeping Trudeau’s disaster under the carpet and it’s going to have huge cost, tariffs. Trip to Mar-a-Lago Ends in Failure—Tariffs Are Coming Anyway! Jasmin Laine

But meanwhile, practise your language skills on the most wanted lists in Canada @BertaProudDad - Canada’s Most Wanted Criminals

While the “Green Jesus” eco-embezzler extraordinaire plays hooky from inquiry MP Guilbeault Is Hiding From Committee

and other elected members use their time to signal ‘more Palestine’ like it’s in Canada Kat Kanada @KatKanada_TM NDP Mathew Green, when referring to Gazans, says "every one of these peoples is ours just like we are theirs."

And other foreign born operatives in Parliament want more censorship. Bruce McGonigal @bruce_mcgonigal 🛑🙊🔇Video : Global Citizen MP Elizabeth May says Bill C-63 is going to committee. She wants to see the pre crime, dystopian censorship bill passed, citing child safety online.

as another $3.5 Billion in scandal appears, another crime spree exposed govt.exe is corrupt @govt_corrupt #BREAKING: The Auditor General says the Federal govt issued $3.5B in CEBA lonas to ineligible recipients...

The only good news this week is a reprieve for vitamins and supplements. The battle isn’t over but this was a HUGE WIN‼️ Michelle Ferreri

Sheila Gunn Reid @SheilaGunnReid Former journalist and now AB director with the CTF @kris_sims explains why journalists - like those at the CBC- should not be paid by the government. "You cannot hold the powerful government to account when you're counting on the powerful government for your paycheque."

This was a brilliant statement of hypocrisy, Pharma advertising is turned into a running comedy act @ElleCordova - RX side effects

This will cure your daily deficit of cringe, in case you're a quart low. Kris Eriksen 🇨🇦 As we approach Christmas, it is important to remember the ways in which the 🇨🇦 gov promoted the harmful injections. Dr. Tam is still allowed to hide, even though we know that she was in charge of the Winnipeg Lab when the Ebola and Henipah viruses were transferred to Wuhan.

Alex Jones @RealAlexJones Digital ID Is A Trojan Horse The Digital ID system is a road map for foreign hackers. It will take your privacy and weaponize it.

The dark side of GTA condos Toronto Condo Crash: Are They Keeping It Quiet? Angry Mortgage Podcast

It won’t be a secret much longer, it’s unsustainable Canadian Credit Bubble Implodes With 60% LOSSES! Bubble At $3 Trillion Market Mania

Enter the twilight zone… Matthew Pauly, Shadow banned Whistleblower @MatthewPauly13 Oh my goodness… this is a keeper!

The machine already knows how to eliminate us, Ai that is AI reveals how they eliminate White people - James Hill MD

In case you didn’t hate the Blackrocks and Bill Gates and Fauci’s of the world enough, this will make absolutely sure you do. You will be furious watching these dots connecting “Only "WOKE" People Will Survive” Anonymous Official

Speaking of Fauci, this clip goes back to 1992 claims that he was orchestrating mass evil: What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian He should have been busted in 1991.

My answer to Blackrock: Join with over 2 MILLION monthly shoppers who have made the switch!

The war in Ukraine is just another MIC Christian genocide. Neil Oliver Interviews Candace Owens Zelensky Is Evil.

Picton victim speaks out, this story can not be ignored! Mrs. Roboto 🦄 @Shanditron5000 Woman speaks the truth about the Pickton farms and “kiddie corner” in Vancouver

Don’t let them get you, Christians are not what they are targeted as @TheOfficerTatum Subscribe Gaslighting Christians

how can we protect what we can not see or recognize. All rights are reserved, not granted. @Nickjfreitas Humanity is not a grant of government; it is a gift from God!

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/