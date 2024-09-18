Reading Between The Liberal Lines (Lies)

A another "safe seat" vanishes, the Liberal Party and Trudeau have a problem, and it might not be what you are thinking!

If you tuned in tonight, you know we covered a lot, the Liberal train or derailing hard, it is way beyond dumpster fire levels of insanity with our “Young Global Brats” and their army of Swamp Zombies. It’s important to note though that the insanity is not limited to Canadian Swamp Zombies.

I try to have an hours worth of content but can’t keep up to the scandals in 2 hours daily! Enjoy the show and I hope you subscribed!

Sources, resources and links:

Sebastian Gorka - Instagram - Pager explosion

CBC - What you need to know about the byelection results in Manitoba and Quebec

@KirkLubimov - The Bloc said they won't vote with Conservatives on a non-confidence motion solely on carbon tax and they shouldn't but the Conservatives should give them what they want - separation.

Global News: “Tough Loss”: Trudeau, Liberals react after key Montreal riding lost in byelection defeat

@TheCounterSgnl Chrystia Freeland says Canada's economy is doing great and claims the pay checks of Canadians have more purchasing power today.

@Resist_CBDC - All 27 member states have to apply these EU digital certifications for Covid."

Share Wayne’s Substack

@BlendrNews 🇨🇦 The RCMP and Trudeau are Turning Canada into a Surveillance State

@canindependent WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh angrily gets in a man’s face and calls him a “coward” outside Parliament Hill today.

@WhatsUpCanadian Trudeau said when he got elected that he would "make Canada the first post nation state and if we didn't like it we would be replaced."

@cravecreative For anyone who believes that 'population replacement through migration' is a myth:

Foreign-Born Population Grew by 5.1 Million in the Last Two Years The largest two-year increase ever recorded

Liberal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault FAILS audit

Austrian ‘far right’ political earthquake!

Are The Trudeau Liberals About To Welcome 5000 Terrorists To Canada?

Warren Buffett on Investing in Canada | Berkshire Hathaway 2024

Government Announces Stealth Bailout Of Banks

CRISIS BY DESIGN: IMF Warns of Global Recession Caused by Failing US Economy & Soaring Debt Crisis

