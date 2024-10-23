Ready or Not, Change is Coming

- BC Election rigged? Say it ain’t so!

- Terrorism wins in Canada

- MSM confirmed “Dead”

- MAID: Canada’s Nazi Echo

- The WEF Climate Reich strikes again

- 3 Liberal scandal updates

- BRICS - What you need to know & why it will win

- Charity/Goodwill scams

- Case closed on Pharma lies - cholesterol nonsense

#news #CanPoli #Canada #MoreJustice, #ScrapC293 #CanadaDeservesBetter #Trudeau #BRICS

Sources resources and links:

Some context of how election results are counted from the experienced Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM @echipiuk Below is a great breakdown between hand counting and electronic tabulators

and some interesting facts in favour of…. (drum roll please) the alleged benefactor of BC’s already questionable election this week. Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM @echipiuk Interesting…

You wont believe this story…. Terrorism wins??? They chased the DOD out of Ottawa… for their safety???? Our military command is not safe in our own Capital???? Capital letters “WTF” Trudeau? due to drug overdoses??? Not buying it for a damn second, what are they covering up and how damn bad is it??? @MichelleFerreriMP Trudeau has destroyed Canada’s Safety

Share Wayne’s Substack

The clearest evidence ever that MSM (MockingBird Mercenaries) are dead… even if they are still wheezing some dystopian programming or another Chris Cillizza @ChrisCillizza Devastating.

What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian The Government of Canada is obsessed with murdering its own citizens rather than helping them.

Kris Eriksen 🇨🇦 @KEriksenV2 We were warned. MAID is an abomination.

Did you hear about the $400 million Liberal scandal? I’m no fan of Andrew Sheer but he gives a good breakdown of the monumental crime spree Trudeau’s latest scandal will shock you Andrew Scheer

Michael Barrett = relentless: NEW: Auditor investigating Trudeau’s shady deals!

We all know it’s a delusion to think heat pumps are a solution for Canadians, but did you know how much Mark Carney makes bank on them? And some people wonder why he came “riding in on a white horse” to save the Liberal party. CARBON TAX Scandal EXPOSED! The Liberal Heat Pump Lie You Won't Believe! North West Cavalryman

When long time enemies start working together, against you… it might be time to take notice The Gateway Pundit @gatewaypundit As the BRICS Summit Begins, India and China Announce a Deal Ending the Military Standoff

Chalk this insanity up to being another reason the “Global South” is washing their hands of our global suicidal western governments Shelley G @ShelleyGldschmt Media reports that the leaker of classified documents from the Pentagon was Ariane Tabatabai.

All we export is this kind of insanity, and wonder why the world is gathering to work against our captured and insane western policies. Ivor Cummins @FatEmperor OMG look at this! 😵 "#NetZero - The WEF audience is told that the British public will be bribed first, and then forced

Share Wayne’s Substack

Everything you need to know about what BRICS is, and why we are the cause of our own national suicides by forcing this into existence. When you hold more than half of the world under sanction you can’t wonder why they would take their business, riches and resources elsewhere: BRICS 2024: History In The Making Sebastian Sas

Shifting from BRICS, did you know your good intentions are being wasted, scammers are funnelling everything you think you are doing …. out of the country. Charity frauds are extremely rampant in Canada and no one talks about it. W5 | Where do the things you put in donation bins really go? CTV News

The end of another pharma scam, they have terrorized so many people over the years with the threat of “cholesterol and it’s about time it was looked at. Ivor Cummins @FatEmperor The END of the Cholesterol Hypothesis in one slide, less than 2mins to explain.

Join us at 7:00 Pm Eastern for Wednesday’s special guest, Brett Hawes of the Onward Podcast

Share Wayne’s Substack

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0