Share post
Special guest Brett Hawes of Onward Podcast

You may not know his name but you will probably know some of his work
Wayne
Oct 24, 2024
2
Special welcome to Brett Hawes of the Onward Podcast. You may not know his name but his years of work behind the scenes and the “tip of the spear” as well. In the arena of health (freedom), health politics, sovereignty, and the right to self-determination his efforts extend a long way back in the fight for freedom.

Exploring changing narratives, challenging conventional beliefs is not just his show description, it is his superpower for lack of a better term.

This may have been our first appearance together but it won’t be the last, it’s a pleasure to introduce Brett to our community as well as to add another trusted voice to the battle for justice in our time.

Subscribe to Brett's Substack here:

Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes
Exploring changing narratives, challenging conventional beliefs, and offering forward-thinking solutions orbiting around health (freedom), health politics, sovereignty, and the right to self-determination.

On Thursday: Facebook the Syndicate and Prepping

Share Wayne's Substack

Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
