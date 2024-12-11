Special Guest: Comfort Avunze Sakoma

“In today’s Canada, standing up for what you believe in can sometimes feel like stepping into a storm” - I could NOT agree more.

On November 22, 2024, Comfort was “asked” to resign as Vice Chair of the Vancouver Police Board for daring to voice her thoughts on a few critical issues: the challenges of assimilation, the erasure of Canada’s Christian heritage, and the importance of civic nationalism. The result? Instant cancellation.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Since then Comfort created Freedom Over Fear. It’s more than a podcast—it’s a platform for honest, no-holds-barred dialogue. https://freedomoverfearpodcast.com/

Also follow Comfort on X: https://x.com/avunzesakoma

Linktree: Comfort Sakoma

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/