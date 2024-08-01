Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Special Guest: "Mags"

This will be the first time I've been able to get my friend Chuck from MagsAmericans on the show.
Wayne
Aug 01, 2024
Share
Transcript

If you assumed why the world knows him as "Mags" you would probably be correct.

For interest sake some might call him a survivor of the July 13th Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump, (don’t bother Googling it) he and his wife Faith were present. He wouldn't accept that but I call him a brother in arms in the war for humanity, a grounding force of conservative common sense faith based... a calm and reassuring voice of reason in a world gone mad. It will be a pleasure to finally introduce you all.

Share

MagAmericans:

Website: https://www.magamericans.com/

Substack: https://magamericans.substack.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/MagAmericans

On X: https://x.com/MagAmericans

J-6 Prisoners: https://www.patriotmailproject.com/

J-6 Defenders: https://www.youtube.com/@stormtrooper-hw4cd 

https://www.youtube.com/@sapphirepatriot

Tactical Civics 101 Event: 12:00 (Noon) Est, August03, 2024:

RSVP Here

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #Trump #censorship #WWIII #Elections #BreakingNews #WhatsUpCanada

About What’s Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Substack:

Wayne’s Substack

I despise evil, corruption and most of all governments that are both. Welcome to the Fascist captured land mass formerly known as Canada.

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:


Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/

0 Comments
Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
Ok, The World is a Dumpster Fire
  Wayne
From The Roots: Ep 07
  Wayne
Ep 19: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Canada Controls The World’s Media?
  Wayne
Taking Back Your Civics
  Wayne
A Real Reason to Fear Russia
  Wayne
From The Roots: Ep 06
  Wayne