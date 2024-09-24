Playback speed
Special Guest: Peter MacIsaac - Fighting Tyranny With Actionable Solutions

Retired Law Enforcement, game warden, entrepreneur, television host, forest fire fighter, survivalist, firearms expert, adventurer and Libertarian
Wayne
Sep 24, 2024
Share

I can only add "Renaissance Man" to the list of accolades in introducing Peter MacIsaac when you add that he also has more than a decade in politics. Currently he is fighting tyranny with an actionable solution to disastrous and broken party politics.

Of course we got him on our show! Now buckle up!

Connect with Peter on X: https://x.com/PeterRMacIsaac

Also, I can not forget author, to find Peter's books click here: https://www.amazon.ca/stores/author/B0CN3XZGVT?ingress=0&visitId=cb8031ca-b16f-4b6c-bb4a-3d02a00f5d52

Coming up this week!

Tuesday:

Special Guest: Emmet Connor - Irish Author of "Red Pandemic: The Global Marxist Cult"

Wednesday:

Special Guest: Nicola Charles - The White Rabbit Podcast

Watch for special announcements on Wednesday!

Thank you for being here!

