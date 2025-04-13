Special Report - Children / Health / Brazil

Hey, Globalists. Leave Our Kids Alone. I’ve broken todays show down to 4 manageable parts. (you’ll thank me later)
Part One: (above) Freedom Train International Founder Jim Ferguson: @JimFergusonUK with Robert W Malone MD, Victoria The Uncensored Midwife, and Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The entire 4 hour program was full of explosive facts, undeniable truths, damning atrocities and unbelievable over reach being committed by the majority of the western world. It’s not coincidence, it’s not natural, it’s not accidental. Todays focus was on protecting children, all of them, from the evil lurking within our establishment systems.
Segment 2: Wayne Peters: @WhatsUpCanadian with Ted Kuntz, John Kage and Dr. Flowers
Segment 3: Malue Montclairre: @MMontclairre and Peter Mac Issac: @PeterRMacIsaac, with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Sally Clark
Segment 4: Jim Ferguson: @JimFergusonUK , Becca: @ItsNurseBecca with Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Shoemaker and Terri Haydar
At the peak of todays show almost 15,000 folks tuned in for todays Special Report. None who stayed to the end were disappointed. Don’t miss one of these profoundly powerful panels or courageous and esteemed guests from around the world
