Stand by For Brain Exploding Rage

Tonight it's going to be all about pouring salt into Liberal wounds, more conspiracies being confirmed, and more shenanigans and political sketchery!

There might be a smidge of icing on a cake or two... which will probably set your hair on fire.

The UK has it bad, and it’s on its way here too Inevitable West - 🚨BREAKING: Hundreds of British citizens, including journalists, are reporting that they’ve been visited by the police this weekend regarding X posts.

Blatant Communism, here in Canada. Imagine living this twice: John Ivison - You couldn’t make it up. Vietnamese Canadians fled communism, now having their business expropriated

The full article: National Post - They came fleeing communism. Now Ottawa’s expropriating and redistributing their property

Brilliant clip. And accurate. I’ve seen Cancer cured with my own eyes. I’ve also seem Bill Gates bury it forever. Matt Wallace - THEY HAVE BEEN LYING TO YOU ABOUT EVERYTHING THE ENTIRE TIME

DC swamp creatures are losing their minds so badly they can only describe it as “WTF” 🚨NBC News reports that the "general vibe" on The Hill over Trump cabinet picks is “WTF."

Even Silicon Valley is confused, who exactly has been leading America the past 4 years??? The Disrespected Trucker @DisrespectedThe Wait for it.

One word, Disclosure…. there is nothing the swamp fears more than the people learning the truth.Tucker Carlson - Why the System Is TERRIFIED of Trump

When this happens, Canadians will lose big on the Trudeau cults heavy swing to “fake Green” E.V’s Alex Jones - Trump Pledges To End Electric Car Subsidies And Promote The US Auto Industry

The Human Tsunami will destroy Canada Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 - 🔥🔥BREAKING -- INCOMING US BORDER CZAR HOMAN calls Canadian border "an extreme national security vulnerability"

America’s new Czar simply says “Get a new man” Harrison Faulkner - Donald Trump's incoming border czar Tom Homan speaks about the threat coming from the Canada border (Feb '24) So you best be concerned… we don’t have one who will protect us, not even Pierre will.

Only $2 Million of your dollars for 540 downloads… sickening example of Liberal Money Laundering Ryan Long The Canadian Government Dropped 2 Mill to make a Podcast

It’s like they came to make Canadians starve. They may succeed Kirk Lubimov - Honestly, what was the point of bringing all these people here?

Does anyone know who is funding terrorism on Canadian streets? Debbie Bloodclot. - More than 100 groups are funding this

This is active crime funding and no one is doing a thing about it Toronto Sun - More than 100 groups helping to fuel explosion of antisemitism: Report

Wise beyond her years, a great question arises. Have Muslims ever got along with anyone, or have they 100% of the time just conquered them. Does the Muslim community get along with ANYONE around the World?? 🤔🧠 Candid with Lubna

The police know, the army knows, the politicians still play the terrorist games in Canada Chris Barber (Big Red) @ChrisBarber1975 Truth speaks

Camus @newstart_2024 Great speech by Bret Weinstein: "I believe we must zoom out if we are to understand the pattern that we are gathered here to explore, because the pattern is larger than federal health agencies and the COVID cartel. If we do zoom out and ask, what are they hiding?”

@Mentorhouse1 Subscribe Your thoughts?

Someone caught the quiet part said out loud. It’s time to stop butchering childern for delusion and virtue signalling. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: American College of Pediatricians statement on gender Toronto Sun

This lit my hair on fire, did you know we had an ‘Alphabet Mafia” refugee agency? They get a year for free even. The groomers are already storming our brders and it will only get worse. Protect your children. Bill Tufts - How many LBGQT refugees will be arriving from the US?

And Trudeau is sending millions to Africa to teach them about sex??? WTF!!! @TorontoSun Sounds crazy but we are sending millions overseas for "gender inclusive" biodiversity. What????

The left is insane, take off your gloves @TheCultureWolf - Douglas Murray DESTROYS The Left

A few words from Bobby Kennedy you need to embrace now more than ever Wide Awake Media - "Nobody in the history of the planet has ever complied their way out of totalitarian control."

Even Chat GPT understands the Trudeau Damage better than 75% of Canadians, which should be statling Nicky P - ChatGPT about the negative effects of Justin Trudeau's post-nation state.

The fear porn is underway, Bonnie Henry is on a mission to get more bio-weapons stuck into your arms: Luiz @_APWK_ · Nov 12 What is your reaction when you see stories like this?

If you think they only apply censorship to us you would be wrong. He is even censoring the largest democracy on the planet. Colin Jolicouer @ColinJolicouer That little bitch Justin Trudeau didn’t want Canadians to see this so obviously here it is! :))

The interference, inversion and stacking the deck of our Judiciaries is foundational to the NWO agenda. Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 @ryangerritsen This is not good.

But the climate cult at COP29 are telling us we have to eliminate at least 20% of the meat we eat, and give $$$ to save the planet, got it. Wide Awake Media @wideawake_media "When we eat meat and dairy, this is causing 20% of all greenhouse gas emissions, so it's damaging a lot of things in the world."

And of course “Green Jesus” is there, throwing your $$$ away to pretend he’s something more than what he is. A climate cult terrorist and zealot who has unconditional access to your wallet. Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 @ryangerritsen Another project that will be used to syphon even more of our tax dollars out of the Country. Unbelievable.

