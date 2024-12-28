Starting 2025 on Offence with Vincent Gircys

We haven't had much of an opportunity to chat for a while so decided to get together today to catch up on things, things like going on the offence.

What does that mean or look like? We'll ask Vincent tonight!

Follow Vincent on X: https://x.com/VGircys

Detective Grus Case:

https://donaldbest.ca/detective-grus-case/

It Could Have Happened to You!

https://takeactioncanada.ca/justice/

Share Wayne’s Substack

On New Years Eve we will be taking part in another Marathon. This time is is all of the Freedom Train Ambassadors hosting their guests in different segments for 24 hours straight live streaming. Ambassadors from Australia, Denmark, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, England and more are hosting 24 hours of live guests and panel discussions. With some of the most internationally renowned people from around the planet here will be dozens of brilliant discussions.

Some of the confirmed guests so far!

and with a lot more to come before we hit the ‘green light go’ on this event you will want to make sure you bookmark this New Years Party!

Where can you tune in?

Watch On Rumble

Watch in Our Private Studio

Watch Live On X

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/