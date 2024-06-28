The Cost & Failure of Trudeau’s Propaganda Machine

- Media Mercenaries called Influencers?

- Is Elections Canada Rogue?

- Liberals PAR Experiments?

- Canada being put on Notice for Human Rights Abuse is probably not what you think it probably should be?

and of course... more from Clown World.

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

With podcasts and influencers, the Liberals fight to win back lost ground with younger voters:

With Podcasts And Influencers The Liberals Fight To Win Back Lost Ground With Younger Voters Cbc News

Copycat News Telling:

Copycat News Telling Canadian Press

Elections Canada already paid social media ‘influencers’ before scrapping campaign

Elections Canada paid ‘influencers’ $325K — but won’t ask for the money back

Ottawa keeps spending on influencers. Liberals say it’s about stemming disinformation

Liberals paying influencers to flood social media with pro-Liberal messaging to fight so-called disinformation

Ottawa increasingly relying on influencers to get its message out

Health Canada paid social media influencers to promote government Covid messaging

Instagram: chelazonleroux

Instagram: iamsukhmangill

How much money can I make as a social media influencer?

Official Liberal website: With podcasts and influencers, the Liberals fight to win back lost ground with younger voters

Dilligent: Navigating Canada's proposed sustainability disclosures: An overview of CSDS 1 and CSDS 2

Assessment of the coupling coordination relationship between the green financial system and the sustainable development system across China:

Participatory action research

https://www.nature.com/articles/s43586-023-00214-1?fromPaywallRec=false

Participatory action research cycles: https://www.nature.com/articles/s43586-023-00214-1/figures/1

Sage Journals Home

Political Influencers on Social Media: An Introduction

Riedl Et Al 2023 Political Influencers On Social Media An Introduction

Political Relational Influencers: The Mobilization of Social Media Influencers in the Political Arena: https://ijoc.org/index.php/ijoc/article/view/18987/

18987 71634 1 Pb

Cambridge University: The Influencer Republic: Monetizing Political Speech on Social Media

National Post: Most millennials, gen Z oppose more government spending, higher carbon taxes: poll

ESG Today: Switzerland Proposes Major Expansion in Sustainability Reporting Requirements for Companies

Smarter Technologies: Climate-Related Reporting and the International Sustainability Standards Board

Reuters: Global body reviewing allegations of discrimination by Canadian human rights commission

Global News: Canada’s human-rights credentials up for review by global body after complaint

Global News: Flying WestJet over the long weekend? How a looming strike could affect you

Canadian Shareable News: 15 Questions re: Media Ethics being asked in Germany

The Cost & Failure Of Trudeau's Propaganda Machine (1)

What’s Up Canada:

About Wayne:

