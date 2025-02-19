The War For Canada

Meat Muppets, Clowns & Swamp Zombies, the charade (and destruction) continues.

A couple of updates in case you missed them elsewhere:

Justice Centre's John Carpay on prorogation court challenge

This Canadian space company just announced a $1B contract to build satellites

Someone has to do this: Douglas Murray puts EVERY European leader and globalist ON NOTICE.... The ‘Unipolar” one world order is dead, the globalists just wont open the memo. In particular the Canadian globalists don’t want to make the choice to be on the right side of history, so now they have ‘impossible tasks.’ They can’t have it all, they don’t want to admit it so The impossible task of Canada’s new fentanyl czar | About That

If that isn’t sketchy, try keeping up to the minds of todays young folks as they ‘game’ play the brewing tensions between USA and Canada: What if USA Did a "3 Day Military Operation" to Invade Canada? I’m not sure which is worse, them not thinking of Canada at all, or thinking like this video. Welcome to the unsupervised world of gaming culture your kids are immersed in…

As for me, when things stop adding up, when everything is an obvious distraction, I start looking for signs of other big things, like this clip from Bullion News: "Something Big Is About To Happen With Gold & Silver..." - Andy Schectman

More on that tomorrow but anyone who thinks gold and world strife are not connected needs to understand who controls the money, it’s a repetition of history the world said would never happen again yet here we are: How Hitler’s Bankers Own Most of Europe Today

Somehow, whenever you pull the layers of rotten onion back and following the money, you always run into Nazis. Every day I’m more convinced the WEF is merely the think tank for the 4th Reich of Globalism. Not Klaus or any of his minions do anything to dispel the thoughts.

The issue is, how many of the Klaus’s and Soros’s are Americans? No one wants to admit the fact that most of the worlds worst henchmen are Americans with so much money that controlling the world is their next logical agendas.

America is not bad or evil at heart, but too many of its high profile citizens are. There is no accountability for them, not even a reflection in the mirror as the successive administrations learn to work with them, cover up their crimes and corruption while leveraging it rather than implementing justice. Firefight, Arsonist, Hero’s run the world, average Americans are just the pawns being sold the narrative that they are the centre of the universe.

