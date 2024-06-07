Thursday Updates from the Globalist Proxy Known as Canada

the Ukraine/Russia WW3 Fiasco,
More Foreign meddling and Interference,
Is frustration turning radical on the right?
and of course more...
there is always more.
Links & Sources:
Ban fossil fuel ads to save climate, says UN chief: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cv22vl99vwro
So it’s official: the Canadian government is literally on the run. https://x.com/LionAdvocacy/status/1798491129924776212
Russia overtakes Japan to become the fourth largest economy in the world in PPP terms. https://www.intellinews.com/russia-overtakes-japan-to-become-the-fourth-largest-economy-in-the-world-in-ppp-terms-328108/
BRICS: $517 Billion in Unrealized Losses Hits US Banking System. https://watcher.guru/news/brics-517-billion-in-unrealized-losses-hits-us-banking-system
Why has Putin removed ally Sergei Shoigu as Russia's defence minister? https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-69006046
Zelensky accuses Russia and China of undermining summit. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c722q4dn7e1o
Why Zelensky won't be able to negotiate peace himself. https://responsiblestatecraft.org/how-will-the-war-in-ukraine-end/
Zelensky makes surprise stop at Singapore defense gathering as Ukraine pushes for its peace plan amid Russian advance. https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/01/asia/zelensky-shangri-la-dialogue-singapore-intl-hnk/index.html
Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/putin-warns-that-russia-could-provide-long-range-weapons-to-others-to-strike-western-targets-1.6914785
Putin confident, Zelensky unstable. Cuban missile crisis scheme. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cQdsxmFxas
Pandora Papers Reveal Offshore Holdings of Ukrainian President and his Inner Circle. https://www.occrp.org/en/the-pandora-papers/pandora-papers-reveal-offshore-holdings-of-ukrainian-president-and-his-inner-circle
Why Was Scott Ritter's Passport Seized? https://www.youtube.com/watch?
South Korea plans to nullify peace deal to punish North Korea over trash-carrying balloon launches. https://apnews.com/article/north-korea-south-korea-peace-deal-trash-balloons-86eea9752b665b335d4d84abb614f7f3
Thursday Updates from the Globalist Proxy Known as Canada