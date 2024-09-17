Treason Much Canada?

- Trudeau family law firm comes trough for Justin in a pinch,

- Bill C-293

-Main Stream Mercenaries

- is Trudeau trying to get Canada obliterated?

- Trudeau tries bribing By-election

- CSIS says they knew about CCP foreign interference, so did Trudeau.

- CIA tries taking out Trump? (AGAIN)

- Ursula von der Leyen declares the worlds 2 biggest threats

And of course there will be more shenanigans by showtime, tune in for the Shitshow!

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Senate #Trudeau #StopTheSenate

Sources, resources and links:

@Resist_CBDC Ursula von der Leyen declares the biggest threats are mis-information and dis-information.

@MarkHar40004449 Open your house and take them.

@WhatsUpCanadian Her response of Nazi rhetoric should have terminated the entire party

Inquiry Shields Names of Parliamentarians in Foreign Influence Probe

@YakkStack Is Justice Hogue guilty of treason?

Share Wayne’s Substack

As you know, Mr. Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance

@vesperdigital So they found a judge for foreign interference Marie-Josee Hogue who once again worked for a law firm that was home to the TRUDEAU's

Sex guide Book up for prime Ministers Choice Award

@Nickjfreitas ~ The question is whether you really believe the government will fix it before your child can graduate.

@WhatsUpCanadian #Canada has no actual governance. What it has is a syndicate turf war fighting over who gets to drive the bus off of the cliff with us all locked in the trunk.

@KatKanada_TM REMINDER: CSIS says they knew about Chinese foreign interference, and so did Trudeau.

@govt_corrupt Chrystia Freeland spent $2B of taxpayer funds to buy shares in a company that doesn't exist and another $95B went missing under Catherine McKenna.

@globalnews The Canadian government announced a loan of $2.14 billion to help a Quebec company

Share Wayne’s Substack

@Tablesalt13 Oh ffs 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ The Governemnt of Canada is trying to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink

@MikeBarrettON Hey @elonmusk - how much would it cost to provide @Starlink to every Canadian household that doesn’t have high speed?

Elon Musk @elonmusk Less than half that amount

@rightblend MPs should stop lying to Canadians. Telesat is owned by Americans. Their shareholders are 86% American

The CBC Hides The News They Don’t Want You To See In The Dog Days Of Summer

@Martyupnorth_2 So both Trump would-be assassins were featured in videos promoting Blackrock. What are the odds?

@CollinRugg NEW: TIME gets Community Noted after they claimed it was "unclear" what would-be Trump assass*n Ryan Routh's "political ideology" was.

@RealAlexJones He is CIA on record.

Share Wayne’s Substack

@bennyjohnson INSIDE JOB? Trump Assassin EXPOSED

@bennyjohnson The Greatest RED-PILL You’ll EVER Discover

@TomMarazzo Every MP in Canada who supports the very stupid idea of going to War

@WhatsUpCanadian Who cares, Max, Pierre, a stump… could win every seat and not a thing would ever change with the WEF Senate

Crazy attempt to assassinate Trump. Elensky victory plan confusion. Georgia/Ossetia diplomacy

@WhatsUpCanadian How many Canadians even know the depths of treason within Bill C-293?

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack:

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/