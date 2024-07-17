Trudeau, Not Letting a Good Crisis Go To Waste

- Access Denied!

- About GARM

- Who are the World Federation of Advertisers

- "BlackRock's Next Plans

... and of course, there will certainly be more clown world shenanigans by showtime.

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #McKinsey #Garm #BreakingNews #WhatsUpCanada

Share Wayne’s Substack

Consider subscribing on alternative platforms like:

Wimkin

X (Twitter)

lgm.news

Rumble.com

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:About What’s Up Canada:

Champagne ATTACKS Trudeau LIVE In SHOCKING Interview!

LILLEY UNLEASHED: Trudeau's polling numbers are bad and his possible replacements even worse

Freeland in freefall: Trudeau's desperate attempt to save himself and clip the wings of his challengers

Justin Trudeau Has Changed Officers In The RCMP

"BlackRock's Next Plans Will SHOCK THE WORLD" - Whitney Webb's LATEST LARRY FINK EXPOSE

McDonalds in Australia is now cutting down on breakfast time because of an egg shortage.

It looks as though H5N1, also known as "bird flu," might just be the next "pandemic" the globalists are planning to unleash

Pharmas are underutilizing social media to communicate with doctors and patients, HCPs say

NEW REPORT: Biden Administration Pressured FDA and Ignored Risks During Initial COVID Vaccine Phase

2024 06 24 Politics, Private Interests, And The Biden Administration’s Deviation From Agency Regulations In The Covid 19 Pandemic [with Appendix] 16.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

What could go wrong??? Brian Stelter, Elites At World Economic Forum Cite DISINFORMATION As Pretext For MORE Censorship

WEF Davos Summit: Disinformation 'Biggest Global Risk' in 2024 | VOANews

Google: Global Alliance for Responsible Media

Access Denied

Global Alliance for Responsible Media

World Federation of Advertisers

Klaus Schwab’s co-author turns against the WEF, pens novel on Davos racket

Sanjeev Gupta -

About What’s Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work: https://buymeacoffee.com/whatsupc OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

WhatsUpCanadianSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6nyCB8ZjNbn1VO4QbZ8NnT

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/