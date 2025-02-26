Warnings From Britain, Echos of Corruption

Or just by accident???? I don't buy anything less than corruption. In fact I believe habitual crime is more rampant in the halls of 'democracy' than it is on the streets of our country and that’s seriously saying something.

But make no mistake, it can... and it will get worse. Without an intervention by the people living under the current crime spree it can only get worse. We only have to take a look at what we see happening in Britain.

Share Wayne’s Substack

It won’t go away on its own. That’s what makes this satire animation funny, if only politics were honest it would sound like this: Mark Carney revealed the reason for disqualification

I wanted to lighten up the mood before before I get to the most recent tragedy, the headline “19-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in 6-year-old’s stabbing in Halifax” is deceiving. It implies less than the truth, the truth is this tragedy happened because the system is failing and it failed a young girl. They don’t tell you the whole story, her parents had begged for help for too long…

In a surprising announcement: Andrew Furey — the 14th premier of Newfoundland and Labrador — has announced his resignation

Yes it happened, you can’t even make this sh*t up!: Liberals spent nearly $50,000 on padded bikini tops for 'trans kids While the systems fail young people and babies are getting stabbed, the Liberals are busy affirming and developing more mental illness.

Canada’s health system has arguably become nothing more than a residual income generating system for anyone invested in ‘pharma.”

Brilliant move by Victor Orban if you’re in the “I want peace in Ukraine” camp. Hungary Blocks EU’s War Machine! Orban Destroys Ukraine’s NATO & EU Dreams in One Blow

Just to gauge how deep we have gone down the manufactured destabilization path here, I’ve got a couple of warnings from Britain, Crushed Britain Discovers BRUTAL Truth. Jeff Taylor explains why this will NEVER stop! The good news is, they are going to keep coming - and if they are not already - then very soon they will be your neighbour ...... and you will shut up and pay for them you racists! (yes that’s a joke, possibly the driest one you’ll ever hear)

Another joke, this one cruel is hearing Trumps says he wants to see Keystone XL pipeline built. Why is that a cruel joke? Because the lunatics, the suicidal lunatics controlling Canada are playing games, and now they are attacking President Trumps biggest weapon Elon Musk.

This stinks to high heaven… but it’s happening, Nanaimo author’s petition asking PM to revoke Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship gains support. There is a manufactured push on this. It’s beyond bizarre to think the rabid lefties and woke righties would think our Prime Minister could or would revoke a citizenship after telling Canadians that even terrorists like Omar Khadr are Canadians, are Canadians, are Canadians when the public wanted Omar’s be revoked and he said no way.

Share Wayne’s Substack

By the time of this show more than 267,000 idiots had signed the petition. Perhaps ‘mean tweets’ are a more justifiable cause than terrorism… Perhaps it’s time to petition Trudeau’s revocation? The US Democrats are onto something though, it’s a political character smear campaign. Canadian Parliament Drops BRUTAL Tuesday BOMBSHELL On Musk

The reality outside of this Media Mercenary shenanigan confirms this is a political attack. Immigration lawyer says revoking Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship would not be easy

It can most easily and reasonably be understood as being motivated out of spite after the 'Largest Money Laundering Scheme In History' Has Been Uncovered By DOGE. Would anyone expect anything less than this from the kind of people who thrive on this low class scorned pettiness?

The ‘black book’ lefty underground just went bankrupt. In Canada it get’s worse for them, even the prorogue tactics will not keep Michael Barrett from asking them Where’s the Money? The cover up can not last forever, they got caught. Canadians are brewing for accountability and the next New Trudeau-Carney Scam is already on it’s way and it looks like a carbon copy of what we saw earlier in the program in the UK.

But that’s not all yet! Oh but wait there’s more! there’s always more and the Liberals are in PANIC MODE! Three HUGE Scandals All Hit TODAY Is it any wonder Premier Furey is running away like most of the Liberal incumbents?

I sure don’t think it’s coincidence. Maybe they don’t want to answer to the last scandal of the day, Canada To Spend $4.8 Million On Getting People To SWAT You. Another of those ‘you can’t even make this sh*t up’ scenarios.

My job is getting dangerous, legitimately…

A quick preview into Fridays much anticipated guest Pickering councillor has pay suspended for motions deemed homophobic and transphobic

You are NOT going to want to miss this Friday’s show!

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/