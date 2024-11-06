Watch Partying The Greatest Show on Earth!

What a marathon! This was epic (for me) on so many levels. My journey into epic started with just getting started! There was a couple of panic and anxiety attacks when an hour to show time… every system, platform and piece of tech all decided to crash at exactly the same time across every tool!

In the end I “managed to manage” 6 hours and 24 minutes of what I believe was the best election coverage marathon available in the Canadian new media space to be exact.

We were blessed to be sourcing the best coverage available in America, the Queen of US talk radio, associate, friend, ally, mentor, inspiration, mom Wendy Bell and her Co-host, the indomitable “indestructible” Retired Army Ranger, distinguished combat veteran, best selling author, pundit, candidate and dad Sean Parnell.

Holding it all together and letting them carry election coverage to rival any MSM or Legacy network dying in the Digi-verse. Well done to producer extraordinaire Brock Schneider.

Share Wayne’s Substack

I hope you enjoyed hanging out with us for this part of making history! The beginning of the beginning of the end of insanity may actually be here. How the world changes over the coming weeks is anyones guess yet, Trump still has to survive to get inaugurated after all.

Personally I think the world may have had a long awaited good night of sleep and wake to a brighter day. Likely with a more optimistic outlook for days ahead too.

Congratulations America, now it’s our turn to right the ship.

Sources resources and links

Wendy Bell Radio Network Election Coverage

Decision Desk HQ

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/