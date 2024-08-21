Playback speed
Share post
Where Does Hate Crime in Canada Come From?

Hate crime. How is it that Canada seems to have so much hate crime?
Wayne
Aug 21, 2024
Last week we held a "Watch Party" on some controversial subjects, tonight will be about an even more contentious subject. We unpack how the Government of Canada has spent millions creating jobs manufacturing criminals. They don’t do it alone of course, we will introduce you to several of their cronies and henchmen. All the documents referenced are available below.

Sources, resources documents & videos used in this episode:

Scoop Canada - Trudeau's Censorship Bill Receives Backlash From Canadians

What's Up Canada - The true origin of Liberal funded systemic hate crimes in Canada

Original Slide Presentation:

Where Does Hate Crime In Canada Come From
4.03MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Downloadable Documents:

The Hategate Affair: Unmasking Canada's Hate Industry
1.87MB ∙ PDF file
Download
By Caryma Sa'd & Elise Hategan
Download
440516074 Affidavit Of Elisa Hategan Aug - 21 2019
1.41MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Canadian Antihate Network E Copy: Bill C-71
43.5KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Bill C 63 1 - Online Harms Bill
982KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

About What’s Up Canada:

