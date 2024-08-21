Last week we held a "Watch Party" on some controversial subjects, tonight will be about an even more contentious subject. We unpack how the Government of Canada has spent millions creating jobs manufacturing criminals. They don’t do it alone of course, we will introduce you to several of their cronies and henchmen. All the documents referenced are available below.

Sources, resources documents & videos used in this episode:

Scoop Canada - Trudeau's Censorship Bill Receives Backlash From Canadians

What's Up Canada - The true origin of Liberal funded systemic hate crimes in Canada

Share Wayne’s Substack

Original Slide Presentation:

Where Does Hate Crime In Canada Come From 4.03MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Downloadable Documents:

The Hategate Affair: Unmasking Canada's Hate Industry 1.87MB ∙ PDF file Download By Caryma Sa'd & Elise Hategan Download

440516074 Affidavit Of Elisa Hategan Aug - 21 2019 1.41MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Canadian Antihate Network E Copy: Bill C-71 43.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Bill C 63 1 - Online Harms Bill 982KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Wayne’s Substack

About What’s Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Substack:

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/