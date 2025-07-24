Racing For 3rd World Status

Who do you have in the lead? 3 countries, same collapse, why?

While our Governments turn against us, the same patterns appear. Not just in the illness, but also in the governmental responses. None of which benefit any of the 3 nations. In fact... all 3 seem to be under the same assault, at the same time, and stemming from the same origins.

Buckle up and let's talk about why, who, how and more!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Cast your vote on the poll! What two words do you fear most as a Canadian? before we start looking at the race to 3rd world competitors as England Boils Over. With every western society having a suicidal level cultural amnesia, “No One Is Prepared For What’s About To Happen In Europe…”

In fact most of Europe and Canada are making the list of The 10 Countries RUINED by Immigrants - NO Schools, NO Hospitals, NO PEACE! (The 7th is SHOCKING)

While there are some even in the USA normalizing anti-white racism as Mayoral candidate Omar Fateh claims white Americans are the true threat to the country “Tis but a scratch” in America, Canadas Population Problem Is WORSE Than You Could Imagine!

Living In Canada Is Becoming A Trap For Most People. One could accurately argue a ‘death trap.’ But why are the UK, Canada, and Australia all collapsing at the same time? 3 Nations Same COLLAPSE… Here’s Why

Share Wayne’s Substack

The patterns of abuse are cyclic, the enemy of all 3 nations is of the same origin, the horrific fate of their societies is the same without massive disruption or intervention… and fast.

Emotions are justifiably running high, thats what the parasitical elites want, they want us to fight. They want to make us the extremists they need, for us to give them the justification to exorcise their monopoly on violence. Thats the trap we must resist, I agree with Neil here, we cant be Doing the DIRTY WORK of the powerful!

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti