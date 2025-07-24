Alamo Alberta?

I can't help but think of Alberta in some parallels to the Alamo. People who've had enough and despite the odds are willing to take on overwhelming forces aligned against them to have the opportunity to forge their own destiny.

Thanks to decades of political abuse, corruption, and larceny... Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec have as expected "had enough." Now the race is on to establish new nations. Some suggest Alberta could be the domino to "save the west."

I think the potentiality is there yes, but there is a lot of water to pass under that bridge before anything happens. Let's hope it doesn't go so drastically sideways as the Alamo.

Buckle up!

Folks in the east side of Canada dismiss westerners as whiny babies with nothing to complain about. I bet they don’t realize this

That’s just the Senate. By the end of this podcast I hope people don't still wonder why Separatist sentiments growing in Western Provinces

Some folks will claim Alberta needs a reality check, that the economics won’t work. Can Alberta Survive Without Canada? What Independent Alberta Could Look Like

Right edition suggests Alberta Can Prosper- Founding Fathers in the USA Did It If you reflect on history, what drove the American colonies to break away and form a new nation?

The ‘controllers’ are concerned with the swing of populism, Danielle Smith in Alberta walks a razors edge between providing a pathway for the discussion of Independence while not committing treason against the crown whilst leveraging the economic power of Alberta. Alberta Premier Smith On Adding Saskatchewan To MOU On Piplines, Trade

Of course Doug Ford is drooling for access to the new western ‘economic block’ forming. Western Provinces Just Made a Massive WEXIT Announcement making this swing of momentum dangerous for all federal parties.

Make no mistake, quietly, Mark Carney is preparing for a fight with the west, how totalitarian will be stoop is anyones guess at this point. Isaac Lamoureux tried to find out. What he got in response was BLACKED OUT DOCS prove Liberals preparing for Alberta Separation

The short answers are no, Alberta CAN NOT become the 51st State. No, they do not need permission to seek their own independence.

The bigger question is Can Alberta Save Western Civilization? | Bruce Pardy

Thank you for being here!

