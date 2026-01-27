Battlefield Canada

The clash we have been expecting has arrived. It was predicted, projected, expected, it was inevitable, because the insanity was always unsustainable.
Like it or not, some reality questions will have to be answered. Not the “Avatar reality” they want you subservient to but the Prime reality where flesh and blood meet consequences.
The battle for control of Canada is no longer theory as we get to watch in real time the dynamics of America, China, and Davos. Davos of course is our own infiltrated and controlled Cartel posing as government, and they are all colliding on the world stage. Why? Because an election is imminent.
Canada is the prize, not Greenland. Greenland may be a factor in who wins the prize but make no mistake, Canada is the lynch pin for all who seek to govern her. Be it Davos, the Crown, China or Trump the battle is on while Canadians seem to have no actual say in the matter... or do we?????
Buckle up again folks, it’s going to get spicy in our frozen lands.
Everything we covered tonight:
Peter Shurman on Mark Carney, Globalism, and Canada’s Debt Crisis - The LeDrew Three Minute Interview
Klaus has a message for you - Carl Vernon Talks
The last 24 hrs in geopolitics - Geopolitics Daily
China just took over a Canadian gold mining company in a $5.5 BILLION deal. - Cosmin Dzsurdzsa
Carney's Hidden Corruption EXPOSED - Michael Cooper, MP
Carney Just Put a TARGET On Canada’s Back - elev8podcast
Carney's Announcement BACKFIRES—Liberals Are BIG MAD - The Elev8 Podcast
Canadians Are FED UP & No Longer Can Take It! - Matt Cart
The END of the Canada-US Alliance? - elev8podcast
President Trump EXPOSES Carney’s Plan to Sell Canada to CHINA - Clyde Do Something
Carney Sparks QUEBEC BACKLASH After His Speech Rewrote History - Moose on the Loose
Canada’s China Reset Just Changed the Game — Is Ottawa Distancing From Washington? - MandatoryFunDay
I have a potential compromise on Minnesota - Nick Freitas
EX-SEAL Reveals The Most Dangerous Place In The U.S. - IronFrontlinee
"You Won’t Believe How Serious This Really Is... | Victor Davis Hanson" - Point of View
Glenn Beck: The REAL Story of Davos, Klaus Schwab and The WEF - Glenn Beck
Former UK PM urges Trump to DISMANTLE UN amid Greenland deal talks - Fox News
This Happens When Someone Is Hiding Something From You (So Simple) - Mindful Blueprint
CA Skip navigation Search Create 9+ Avatar image Stephen LeDrew - How Ordinary Canadians Can Push Back - The LeDrew Three Minute Interview
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify: