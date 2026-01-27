Battlefield Canada

The clash we have been expecting has arrived. It was predicted, projected, expected, it was inevitable, because the insanity was always unsustainable.

Like it or not, some reality questions will have to be answered. Not the “Avatar reality” they want you subservient to but the Prime reality where flesh and blood meet consequences.

The battle for control of Canada is no longer theory as we get to watch in real time the dynamics of America, China, and Davos. Davos of course is our own infiltrated and controlled Cartel posing as government, and they are all colliding on the world stage. Why? Because an election is imminent.

Canada is the prize, not Greenland. Greenland may be a factor in who wins the prize but make no mistake, Canada is the lynch pin for all who seek to govern her. Be it Davos, the Crown, China or Trump the battle is on while Canadians seem to have no actual say in the matter... or do we?????

Buckle up again folks, it’s going to get spicy in our frozen lands.

