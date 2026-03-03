Belly Up Canada

When your success model is failing upward, bankrupting Canada is a success story for Carneys Communist Party. In this currently inverted world it makes perfect sense so don’t expect anything to change anytime soon.

Share Wayne’s Substack

We look for sanity but dumpster fire is their cozy zone, they swim in the swamp, and dine like swine. No, I can not make it make sense I’m not a criminal, crook or loser and have no liberal gymnastic moves in my brain. Some might think or call me crazy but I’m not nearly twisted enough to think like a liberal.

Buckle up, there will be triggers...

Everything we wandered through:

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Neil Oliver - Neil Oliver: Are we on the road to HELL?

- Garnett Genuis - The Kids Aren't Alright... Thanks to the Liberals

Ragona Sisters: Canadian Real Estate & Market Talk - Bank of Canada’s 'Painful' Warning: Why 2026 Will Be Worse

The Elevate Report - BLINDSIDED–CBC's Trade Deal Narrative CRUMBLES on Live Air

GeoZyra - Canada’s $200 Billion Rebuild Nobody Voted On

John Bolton - Because Of This, Hundreds of Thousands More Will Vote To Leave Canada

Toronto Sun - LILLEY UNLEASHED: What was Doug Ford thinking dunking on Trump?

Share Wayne’s Substack

Matt Cart - Giving UP On The Job Market In Canada

Canada Info - $18.4 billion forgiven: Who is on the CRA's secret list? What if Brookfield was 1 of those companies

The Canadian Press - Ottawa announces $8M aid for Cuba

Moose on the Loose - Carney Liberals BUSTED Coaching RCMP & CBC Before Conservative Questioning

Fight for Canada - Canada Is Now Poorer Than America’s Poorest State

Jamil Jivani - The $8 million that the Liberals are sending to Cuba's communist government is just the latest example

Andy Lee - In 2016, after arresting two Canadians over a customs valuation dispute, the PRC quietly pressured then-Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland through the Canada China Business Council to pursue a free trade agreement to avoid arbitrary detentions

Canadian Capital Clips - Carney's Minister Gets MAD When Asked Basic Questions About China

Fight for Canada - Bringing Foreign Soldiers Into Canada Is Insanity

The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Why Disorder Is Being Tolerated in Canadian Cities

Moose on the Loose - Carney’s Party IMPLODES as 9 Liberal MPs Turn on His Immigration Minister

John Bolton - Matt Walsh destroys Canada & Canadians Ignorant Of Their Fate - EPIC!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Ron Vaillant - The Controlled Demolition of Canada and How To Get Out While You Still Can.

Tommy Robinson - The president and chief executive of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, has announced his resignation following an investigation by the forum into his links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These people shouldn't be allowed to just scuttle off.

Asmongold Clips - EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL JUST DROPPED..

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee