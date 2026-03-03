Belly Up Canada

When your success model is failing upward, bankrupting Canada is a success story for Carneys Communist Party. In this currently inverted world it makes perfect sense so don’t expect anything to change anytime soon.
We look for sanity but dumpster fire is their cozy zone, they swim in the swamp, and dine like swine. No, I can not make it make sense I’m not a criminal, crook or loser and have no liberal gymnastic moves in my brain. Some might think or call me crazy but I’m not nearly twisted enough to think like a liberal.
Buckle up, there will be triggers...
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Everything we wandered through:
- Neil Oliver - Neil Oliver: Are we on the road to HELL?
- Garnett Genuis - The Kids Aren't Alright... Thanks to the Liberals
Ragona Sisters: Canadian Real Estate & Market Talk - Bank of Canada’s 'Painful' Warning: Why 2026 Will Be Worse
The Elevate Report - BLINDSIDED–CBC's Trade Deal Narrative CRUMBLES on Live Air
GeoZyra - Canada’s $200 Billion Rebuild Nobody Voted On
John Bolton - Because Of This, Hundreds of Thousands More Will Vote To Leave Canada
Toronto Sun - LILLEY UNLEASHED: What was Doug Ford thinking dunking on Trump?
Matt Cart - Giving UP On The Job Market In Canada
Canada Info - $18.4 billion forgiven: Who is on the CRA's secret list? What if Brookfield was 1 of those companies
The Canadian Press - Ottawa announces $8M aid for Cuba
Moose on the Loose - Carney Liberals BUSTED Coaching RCMP & CBC Before Conservative Questioning
Fight for Canada - Canada Is Now Poorer Than America’s Poorest State
Jamil Jivani - The $8 million that the Liberals are sending to Cuba's communist government is just the latest example
Andy Lee - In 2016, after arresting two Canadians over a customs valuation dispute, the PRC quietly pressured then-Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland through the Canada China Business Council to pursue a free trade agreement to avoid arbitrary detentions
Canadian Capital Clips - Carney's Minister Gets MAD When Asked Basic Questions About China
Fight for Canada - Bringing Foreign Soldiers Into Canada Is Insanity
The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Why Disorder Is Being Tolerated in Canadian Cities
Moose on the Loose - Carney’s Party IMPLODES as 9 Liberal MPs Turn on His Immigration Minister
John Bolton - Matt Walsh destroys Canada & Canadians Ignorant Of Their Fate - EPIC!
Ron Vaillant - The Controlled Demolition of Canada and How To Get Out While You Still Can.
Tommy Robinson - The president and chief executive of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, has announced his resignation following an investigation by the forum into his links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These people shouldn't be allowed to just scuttle off.
Asmongold Clips - EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL JUST DROPPED..
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify: