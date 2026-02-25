Crunch Time Humanity

While Canada sinks itself humanity might be in the balance as we discover another conspiracy theory turned conspiracy facts. We started with some of the dark headlines of insanity.

The plan was to carry on where we left off last night handing out gold medals of stupidity for Canada but what wasn’t in the plan was the State of the Union speech by President Trump.

After some comedic debate with myself I thought that covering the dark and diabolical plan would wait to tomorrow. The evil and diabolical is not going away and hearing what the President had to offer was best heard from the “Horses mouth” per-say.

I’m glad we did, screening the aftermath of commentary today would have been insanity… so that’s what we did and it delivered, what it delivered exactly I’m still not sure but it was like no other SOTU speech I’ve ever heard before. Giggles and “chin droppers” were had along with all the expected bluster. Among viewers it seemed to be a 2 way street, it enraged or it entertained. There didn’t seem to be much middle ground.

Everything we covered:

Trump quietly got Mexico to hand over 100 cartel leaders - including El Mencho's brother - New York Post

Canada Is Now Seen as China’s Satellite State - Fight for Canada

The war on Canada is real. - Canada Proud. Historic Saint-Paul Church in Montreal destroyed by fire - Rebel News

Why do so many conservatives “hate” Canada? Well…we don’t. We hate what the Liberals have done to it. - Kat Kanada

CANADA'S FINANCES ARE OUT OF CONTROL: Time for governments to slash spending - Toronto Sun

Out of touch Carney just announced another $2 billion dollars for Ukraine along with 400 military vehicles. He claims Canada is in this for the long haul. Absolutely infuriating. The money laundering continues. - Ryan Gerritsen

Just a reminder as to who Zelensky’s new economic advisor is. Who was once our deputy Prime Minister & who has a child that Carney is the Godfather too. - Ryan Gerritsen

Canadians Talk About Life In Canada Today - Matt Cart

It's how you say "I'm a Communist" without saying I'm a communist - Post Millenial

Your help needed... Find this person - threats are unacceptable! - John Bolton

We are so fucked. Just going to leave this here. - Antonio Tweets

No nation can survive that… none.

Canada Has a Trafficking Crisis - And No One Wants to Talk About It - Fight for Canada

It's pretty clear the Liberals flooded Canada with millions of people to radically shift our voter base. - Bruce McGonigal

George Orwell and Thomas Sowell brilliantly exposed how politicians and the media manipulate language: - Liam Out Loud

"You Will Own Nothing" - Big Tech's TERRIFYING Plan Is Already Working - Coin Bureau Finance

Is Carney hiding ties with former prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell? - Rebel News

The Epstein Files Are Not Even Close to The Full Picture | David Icke Documentary - David Icke

We started watching Trump State of the Union LIVE on the Benny Johnson podcast but switched to a better stream at His Glory TV

Thank you for being here!

