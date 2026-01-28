It’s getting harder to tell if he is even acting as a Prime Minister or just another shady crook in a suit. Do we all just call him Dear Leader? I’m sure China would approve.

Stay calm and buckle up again folks, it’s going to get spicy!

Everything we covered tonight:

You can’t hate the MSM enough. Did They Really Do this?! (SPOILER: Yes) - Elsa Kurt

Toronto Is Becoming Lawless and The Crime Is SKYROCKETING - Matt Cart

'I said this to the president: I meant what I said in Davos': Carney stands by speech - CTV News

UNREAL: This is Carney's Close Friend, Who Got Billions - Mario Zelaya

"And That's The Utopian Vision Of Carney" - Jordan Peterson - Logos University

Mark Carney’s Davos Speech Was Far More Dangerous Than You Realize - Bakes on Things

You guys are correct it’s not right vs left - Tajana Cekic

Mark Carney GRILLED By Media About Trump's 'Governor' Comments! - Society Unveiled

Boomers offer to defend Canada from a U.S. invasion - Rebel News Roundup

Here's Why Americans HATE Canada Right Now - Society Unveiled

This Conservative Influencer Finally SNAPPED… And It’s UGLY! - Society Unveiled

"What Carney's Background Tells Us About His Future Steps" - Jordan Peterson - Logos University

Nothing Could Have Prepared Me For What This Stranger Revealed - Model Strangers

