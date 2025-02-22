Playback speed
Ep 45: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

It's Friday and that means we're back with our resident "financial whisperer" Bryce
Wayne
Feb 22, 2025
1
Transcript

It’s been a crazy week in the world of finance, particularly Gold, Bryce from New World Precious Metals to cover the information that matters. Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this!

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals while you can.

Links:

Glenn Beck: Is a Global Gold "Ponzi Scheme" About to Come Crashing Down?

China Observer: Chinese Rush to Buy Gold: Gold Bars Sell Out Quickly, Yuan Accelerates in Devaluation

Share Wayne's Substack

Wayne
