Peak Insanity Confirmed - 1:1 with Councillor Lisa Robinson

Over the course of a 2-hour interview, Councillor Robinson laid bare a shocking pattern of lies, harassment, and blatant efforts by the mayor and city council to silence and discredit her for daring to stand up for transparency and accountability on behalf of Pickering residents.

From having her pay arbitrarily withheld for 9 months, making it difficult for her to support her family, to facing relentless Integrity Commissioner reports and being banned from using city resources to communicate with constituents, the level of abuse she has endured is truly staggering.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. When a recent virtual city meeting was "hacked" with vulgar, racist, and disturbing content, the city's response was not to properly investigate, but rather to try and cover it up and deflect blame onto Councillor Robinson.

This is a disturbing pattern of a municipal government that has been captured by special interests and is willing to abuse its power to protect itself, rather than serve the public. It raises serious questions about the integrity of Pickering's governance and the urgent need for oversight and reform.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Councillor Robinson's courage and steadfastness in the face of such adversity is truly inspiring. She is fighting an important but uphill battle for truth and accountability, and I believe her story deserves wider attention.

I would encourage everyone to watch the full interview to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges she is facing and consider how they might be able to support her efforts or advocate for similar reforms in their own communities.

Councillor Robinson’s Give Send Go: Give Send Go

Follow Councillor Robinson on YouTube: Lisa Robinson On X: @LifelibertyLisa

Councillor Robinsons favourite song: Unstoppable Today

Together, we can shine a light on corruption and demand better governance for all Canadians.

Yours in the fight for truth and justice,

Wayne

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters:

https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition):

https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/