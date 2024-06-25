From The Roots: Ep 02 - The Grass Roots that is!

Welcome to episode 2 of “From the Roots.” The idea is to share snippets, ideas, and introduce some of the folks who are getting the work done behind the scenes. From “Clown World” policies, corruption and insanity, not everything is “Front Page” news and people want to know about it, even if the Stazi doesn’t want you to. Sometimes it’s about recognizing some of the results, further interests, groups, people or initiatives that occupy the minds and energies of the many hundreds of people who never sleep in this fight for all of our freedoms.

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

Wins of the Week Ep26 with Dr Trozzi & Ted Kuntz: https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/wins-of-the-week-ep26-with-ted-kuntz

Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone: https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/why-brantford-ont-vending-machine-offers-condoms-crackpipes-and-naloxone-1.6931700

2 Amazing Spices That Repair DNA, Fight Cancer & Reduce Inflammation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs43pNNqNLM

Congratulations Alberta????? Nenshi talking about unvaccinated protesters

Mapped: Highest and Lowest Doctor Density Around the World: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/mapped-highest-and-lowest-doctor-density-world/

Lawyer couple accused of stealing millions from homebuyers while law society stalled: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/cartel-bui-lawsuits-lso-1.7240756

Money Laundering, RCMP Corruption, Law Society AB Obstruction of Justice, Witness Intimidation, MORTGAGE FRAUD RINGS: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/p/force-multiplier-event-whistle-blower

'Stop these criminals from destroying people' says suicide note after victim kills accused Toronto fraudsters: https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/alan-kats-toronto-office-murders-alleged-fraud

RCMP Commissioner says informing Canadians could cause significant damage to the country. https://twitter.com/govt_corrupt/status/1804961145427529904

We Want The Cup, Edmonton Oilers Pump Up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4wiHsuGd4M

