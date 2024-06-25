Playback speed
Share post
From The Roots: Ep 02 - The Grass Roots that is!

Wins, losses, and more from behind the scenes of what's going on at "grass roots" community levels.
Wayne
Jun 25, 2024
1
Welcome to episode 2 of “From the Roots.” The idea is to share snippets, ideas, and introduce some of the folks who are getting the work done behind the scenes. From “Clown World” policies, corruption and insanity, not everything is “Front Page” news and people want to know about it, even if the Stazi doesn’t want you to. Sometimes it’s about recognizing some of the results, further interests, groups, people or initiatives that occupy the minds and energies of the many hundreds of people who never sleep in this fight for all of our freedoms.

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

Wins of the Week Ep26 with Dr Trozzi & Ted Kuntz: https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/wins-of-the-week-ep26-with-ted-kuntz

Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone: https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/why-brantford-ont-vending-machine-offers-condoms-crackpipes-and-naloxone-1.6931700

2 Amazing Spices That Repair DNA, Fight Cancer & Reduce Inflammation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs43pNNqNLM

Congratulations Alberta????? Nenshi talking about unvaccinated protesters

Mapped: Highest and Lowest Doctor Density Around the World: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/mapped-highest-and-lowest-doctor-density-world/

Lawyer couple accused of stealing millions from homebuyers while law society stalled: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/cartel-bui-lawsuits-lso-1.7240756

Money Laundering, RCMP Corruption, Law Society AB Obstruction of Justice, Witness Intimidation, MORTGAGE FRAUD RINGS: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/p/force-multiplier-event-whistle-blower

'Stop these criminals from destroying people' says suicide note after victim kills accused Toronto fraudsters: https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/alan-kats-toronto-office-murders-alleged-fraud

RCMP Commissioner says informing Canadians could cause significant damage to the country. https://twitter.com/govt_corrupt/status/1804961145427529904

We Want The Cup, Edmonton Oilers Pump Up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4wiHsuGd4M

About What’s Up Canada:- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- Your financial support keeps this platform running, and free for everyone. You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Wayne's Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we're here to tell people the truth because MSM wont."
